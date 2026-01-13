Bills' WR Gabe Davis shows off season-ending 'flesh wound' from suspect Jaguars' hit

It turned out to be just as bad as it looked.

Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Gabe Davis was there, the ball was there, and so were two converging Jacksonville Jaguars' defenders with a third flying in somewhat recklessly.

Unable to hold on to a pass over the middle from quarterback Josh Allen, Davis absorbed a vicious hit from Jaguars' safety Andrew Wingard to the lower half of the intended receiver's body early in the fourth quarter of Buffalo's eventual 27-24 wild-card round victory. While linebacker Foye Oluokun swatted at ball, Wingard went low on Davis, seemingly unnecessarily, and dealt a devastating blow just above the left knee.

Visibly unable to put any pressure on his leg, Davis needed help off the field. The dejected veteran eventually headed into the locker room on a cart with a towel draped over his head.

“Gabe, unfortunately, has a torn ACL, and he'll be out for the season," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott on Monday in Orchard Park.

With a short week ahead of their divisional round road game against the Denver Broncos on January 17, the Bills are shorthanded at wide receiver. As a result, they've opened Curtis Samuel's window to return from Injured Reserve.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13), center, can’t haul in a reception against Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard (42), bottom, and linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23), left, during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Comeback spoiled

The 26-year-old Davis suffered a season-ending meniscus injury to the same knee during the 2024 season with the Jaguars, who proceeded to release him only one year into the three-year contract he signed after leaving the Bills.

Re-joining Buffalo in a practice squad Injured Reserve capacity prior to the start of the 2025 regular season, Davis eventually worked his way back into the lineup. Seeing limited snaps over six regular season appearances, he totaled 12 receptions for 129 yards and one touchdown.

"There's no other team I'd wanna be in the playoffs with but here. Happy to be back with the guys. Wanting to get a huge win with them is always special," said Davis heading into the postseason opener.

The 26-year-old Davis has 28 career TD receptions as a Bill plus six more in the playoffs. He had two catches for 14 yards against Jacksonville prior to the injury this past Sunday.

Davis shares gruesome image

Fewer than 24 hours after it happened, Davis posted a photo of the damage to his Instagram story.

The wide receiver's injured knee is heavily bruised with an incredible amount of swelling.

"Nothin but a bit of a flesh wound," said Davis in text overlaid on the photo.

Former teammate, with both the Bills and Jaguars, Mitch Morse immediately sensed the seriousness of the injury, and posted a message of support on X.

"Big prayers for Gabe. I’m sick," said Morse.

Gabe Davis posted his knee on instagram:



"Big prayers for Gabe. I'm sick," said Morse.

