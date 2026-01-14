Bills create second roster vacancy by placing another WR on Injured Reserve

The Buffalo Bills are attempting to cope with losing two wide receivers to torn ACL injuries in the same week.

One day after moving wide receiver Gabe Davis to Injured Reserve, the Bills did the same with Tyrell Shavers.

In the aftermath of Buffalo's 27-24 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, it was discovered that Shavers played the entire second half despite a second-quarter ACL tear.

Shavers temporarily left the January 11 wild-card game after jamming up his leg on a punt rush, but was cleared to return soon thereafter. Finishing out the game, he totaled 34 offensive snaps, including the 10-yard tush push that set up the winning touchdown. The Bills will certainly miss his contributions to the run game and special teams.

Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern (66) celebrates a touchdown from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17), not shown, during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What now?

The Bills have multiple options in terms of fielding a lineup for Saturday's divisional round road game against the Denver Broncos.

The easiest way to fill the two open roster spots is to activate two of the following three players off Injured Reserve — wide receiver Curtis Samuel, safety Damar Hamlin and defensive tackle Ed Oliver.

With safety Jordan Poyer likely unavailable on January 17, the Bills will likely choose Samuel and Hamlin while giving Oliver another week.

Adding Samuel to the active roster would give Buffalo four wide receivers with the ability to elevate a fifth, most likely Mecole Hardman, off the practice squad.

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (14) makes a touchdown catch against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison (21) during the first half of the game at Highmark Stadium | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Breakthrough season

After spending two seasons on the Bills' practice squad, Shavers finally cracked the 53-man roster out of training camp this past summer. He quickly carved out a gameday role, leaping Keon Coleman on the depth chart.

Shavers played in all 17 regular season games, making nine starts. He totaled 15 receptions for 245 yards and one touchdown while also making his mark as a blocker. The former undrafted player logged 441 offensive snaps and 241 special teams reps.

Offering multiple intangibles, too, Shavers has earned the respect of MVP quarterback Josh Allen.

“Shavers tearing his ACL in the second quarter and playing the entire rest of the game, and going out there blocking, putting his body on the line for his teammates while in pain. That speaks volumes of who he is," said Allen.

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (14) reacts after catching a thirty-two yard pass thrown by quarterback Josh Allen (not pictured) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

