NFL Execs' Poll on WRs Proves Brandon Beane’s Roster is Mismanaged

Buffalo Bills President of Football Operations and General Manager Brandon Beane sent shockwaves throughout Western New York last offseason when he scolded local radio hosts for suggesting that he hadn’t done enough to address the wide receiver position.

He then proceeded to foolishly sign free-agent wide receiver Elijah Moore—we all know how that worked out—before once again boasting at the trade deadline this past November that the Bills were ever so close to trading for former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was ultimately sent to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster deal back in March.

It was seemingly a tale as old as time.

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Corey Coleman (19) talks with Buffalo's general manager, Brandon Beane, after Coleman's first training camp practice with the Bills back in 2018. At the time, the receiver had just been acquired by Beane in a trade with Cleveland. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Beane loves to boast about being close on every move out there

Boy, does Beane ever love to tell the media and the fanbase just how close he’s gotten to landing a big fish in recent seasons of the past, no pun intended.

So, when Buffalo ultimately traded with the Chicago Bears this offseason for veteran wide receiver D.J. Moore just days prior to the start of free agency earlier this spring, it wasn’t a surprise.

Or at least it shouldn’t have been.

Jan. 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Former Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs onto the field before an NFL game between the Bears and the Detroit Lions at iconic Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills’ head man in the front office is desperate, no matter how much of a poker face he tries to put on.

He even doubled down at the position by drafting former University of Connecticut standout wide receiver Skyler Bell in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft in April.

And, both Bell and Moore appear to be promising additions to the roster, at least to those within the fanbase and the locker room.

However, when it comes to decision-makers around the league, Buffalo’s group of receivers isn’t very highly touted.

Oct. 5, 2024; London, United Kingdom; The Nike jerseys Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore (2), as well as several other players' jerseys, are shown on display at the NFL Shop at Tottenham. Moore and Allen are now teammates in Buffalo. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Recent trade for veteran WR D.J. Moore isn’t a needle-mover in eyes of executives

In fact, none of the team’s wideouts were even mentioned in ESPN’s recent anonymous poll, which surveyed executives, coaches, and scouts around the league in an attempt to pin down the top-10 players at each position in the NFL heading into training camp at the end of July.

Some players, like franchise quarterback Josh Allen and veteran running back James Cook, have been given their flowers, so to speak, in the polls.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) goes over routes with wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) during the second day of Buffalo Bills training camp practice held at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, last summer on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But, for the most part, Buffalo isn’t being shown much love from outsiders.

Despite Moore likely being the best receiver to be paired with Allen since Stefon Diggs, the former Chicago Bear and Carolina Panther receiver—who has four 1,000-yard seasons in his first eight years in the league—apparently isn’t much of a “needle-mover” within the eyes of executives, coaches, and scouts around the league.

Moore could be better than expected, which would boost group as a whole

Moore has experience in new head coach Joe Brady’s offense, though, as the two were together when Brady was the offensive coordinator in Carolina from January 2020 to December 2021, so there’s an expectation that it won’t take too long for the former 2018 first-round pick to get acclimated in Western New York.

And, it’s quite possible that he and Allen, who is undoubtedly the best quarterback he’s ever caught passes from in his career, could form quite the dynamic duo this season much like how Buffalo’s franchise quarterback did with Diggs in their first season together back in 2020.

Former Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) signals for a first down after making a reception against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Other receivers are also planning on displaying fireworks on the field this season for the Bills, as well.

So, despite what outside pundits might say, fans shouldn’t be too down on the receiving core that’s currently assembled in Buffalo.

It’s not great, but it’s certainly a far cry from being called “bad.”

With that in mind, it will be up to Moore, Bell, Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer, and Keon Coleman to prove the doubters wrong this season.

If the group is able to elevate its game collectively, then it could go a long way in helping Buffalo’s “Brady Bunch” achieve the unthinkable in Year One of the new regime.

Fans will soon find out.

Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) tries to stop Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) after he made a catch during the first half of an NFL game at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on Sunday, September 14, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here is the full top-10 list of NFL receivers according to the recent ESPN poll, as well as the players listed as “honorable mentions”:

1. Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals, Age: 26

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings, Age: 27

3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks, Age: 24

4. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams, Age: 25

5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions, Age: 28

6. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys, Age: 27

7. George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys, Age: 25

8. Nico Collins, Houston Texas, Age: 27

9. A.J. Brown, New England Patriots, Age: 29

10. Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams, Age: 33

Honorable Mentions:

1. Malik Nabers, New York Giants, Age: 22

2. Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers, Age: 32

3. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens, Age: 25

4. Tyreek Hill, Free Agent, Age: 32

5. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons, Age: 24

6. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions, Age: 25