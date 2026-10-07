NFL Insider Names Bills as Top Suitor for Tyreek Hill

It was Week 4 of the 2025 season when Tyreek Hill suffered a severe knee dislocation and multiple torn ligaments in his left knee. That sent him to the IR and the Miami Dolphins wound up releasing him this offseason. Now, Hill is eyeing a comeback and the Buffalo Bills continue to be seen as a logical destination.

One reason for this is the fact that Hill posted a cryptic tweet saying he was ready for some cold weather football. That had fans thinking he was looking north to Buffalo, and NFL insider Albert Breer agrees that the Bills could be a destination for Hill.

Breer was a guest on the Dan Patrick Show and said if he had to guess, he would say either Buffalo or the Kansas City Chiefs would be Hill's next team.

"If I had to guess right now, I'd say Kansas City or Buffalo. I think he's motivated to continue his career. Now, I don't know what percentage of him we're getting because it's not just coming back from the injury. And the injuries are really difficult one to come back from, right? And it's not just the injury. It's also his age, you know, and your ability to recuperate at that age."

Breer said that while it's colder in Buffalo than Kansas City, the Chiefs do still have plenty of cold weather games, so his post could have been referencing them as well. He also said that Hill could seamlessly transition to Kansas City since he has a relationship with Patrick Mahomes and has worked with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy in the past as well.

Why Tyreek Hill to Buffalo Bills makes sense

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill runs against Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throw in injuries suffered by Tyquan Thornton and Rashee Rice, and a reunion makes sense. According to Breer, however, Buffalo makes sense as well. He admits they have more weapons right now than the Chiefs, but adds that Hill brings them the one thing they don't have, a burner.

"But he makes sense for Buffalo, too. I mean, if you look at the Bills receiver group, right, you've got Keon Coleman, who's really come on in his third year. I think surprised a lot of people. DJ Moore is banged up now. But he's more of like the ball in your hands, run after catch guy," Breer said.

"And then you've got Khalil Shakir, who's your classic slot, right? What's the one thing they're missing? The one thing they're missing is a burner, right? And if you think Tyreek Hill can be that, he could add an element to Buffalo that they don't have right now and maybe unlock a little bit more downfield for Josh Allen."

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill catches the football against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, Hill being the burner Buffalo needs depends heavily on how well he recovers from his knee injury. The Bills, or any other team interested, would need to see just how much he has left in the tank before deciding to make the move.

If he is anywhere close to the player he was during his tenure with Kansas City or the Miami Dolphins, Hill would truly bring a new element to the Bills' offense.

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