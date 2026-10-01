Buffalo Bills Named as Potential Landing Spot for Super Bowl Champion WR Tyreek Hill

A cryptic post was all it took to connect Tyreek Hill to the Buffalo Bills.

Hill posted "I think I’m ready for some cold weather" on X, and the wheels began to turn in regards to where he could be going. According to SI.com's Samuel Profeta, the Bills are one of the more likely landing spots, although a team Hill has better connections with remains more likely.

While using odds from Kalshi, Profeta identified the Kansas City Chiefs as the most likely destination for Hill. The explosive wideout began his career in Kansas City, where he made six trips to the Pro Bowl and won a Super Bowl before being traded to the Miami Dolphins.

In addition to the Chiefs, Profeta says the Minnesota Vikings, the Bills, and the Green Bay Packers are options. There's also a chance Hill is unable to find a home and winds up retiring. Hill is coming off a devastating knee injury in which he dislocated his knee and tore multiple ligaments. He suffered the injury in late September and while he wants to return to the NFL, he's also made it clear that he wants to be completely healthy first.

Do Bills need Tyreek Hill?

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill runs against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In years past, there was never a question as to whether the Bills needed to add any receiver. The answer was always yes.

That's not exactly the case any longer. Buffalo added DJ Moore in a trade with the Chicago Bears, and he's off to a solid start with 11 receptions for 167 yards and a touchdown. Those numbers could be even better had it not been for a shoulder injury that knocked him out in Week 2.

With Moore, Khalil Shakir, and tight end Dalton Kincaid, the Bills have multiple weapons for Josh Allen to lean on. They've also seen Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer improve this season.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill runs with the football before the game against the San Francisco 49ers. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

That's why Profeta says the Bills don't need Hill, but he might be willing to come play a part and help them chase a ring.

"Tyreek Hill in Buffalo would be more of a want than a need. Buffalo has a decent receiving core with DJ Moore, Dalton Kincaid, Keon Coleman, and Khalil Shakir. This would be Hill chasing a ring," Profeta said.

There's also the question about Hill's character. He's been involved in multiple incidents off the field that will lead to backlash for any team that signs him. Buffalo might not be willing to deal with any negative attention for a player who is now 32, coming off knee surgery, and doesn't fill a major need.

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