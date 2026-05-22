Bills' Christmas Day Assignment Will Force Josh Allen to Delay Special Family Moment

This Christmas Day will be a lot different for Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen on multiple fronts.

For the first time in his NFL career, Allen will play a game on December 25 with the Bills scheduled to visit the Denver Broncos for a holiday special on Netflix. Buffalo, which has appeared on Thanksgiving three times since 2019, has never before played on Christmas during the franchise's history that dates back to 1960.

On a personal level, this Christmas will be especially special for Allen, who welcomed a newborn child into the world with wife Hailee Steinfeld early this spring.

Unfortunately, due to the demands of the NFL schedule, Allen won't be able to wake up at home with his baby girl on her first Christmas.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is all smiles after getting up after about a 15-yard run during first half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Allen reacts to Christmas Day assignment

With a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Mile High Stadium on December 25, Allen and his teammates will spend Christmas Eve in a hotel.

Speaking on retired Bills' center Eric Wood's Centered on Buffalo Podcast, Allen, who turned 30 years old on May 21, expressed disappointment on his inability to be home on Christmas morning.

"It's going to break my heart to not be there for the first Christmas, but we'll make it up. We'll make it up somehow," said the five-time NFL MVP finalist.

Still, Allen has already seemingly found a solution by pushing his family's first Christmas celebration back by one day.

“I think Santa just comes a day later," said Allen. "It's like, I think I skipped the house. I had to circle back around. So that's my personal opinion there."

Josh Allen's professional commitment

Allen has taken pride in being available for his team. Including the playoffs, the decorated field general has made 137 consecutive starts for the Bills.

Having embraced his leadership role, Allen has also made it a point to be present for almost all voluntary offseason activities in recent years. He even kicked off his Wedding Week with a Bills' OTAs practice in Orchard Park only days before tying the knot in California.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen enters on crutches to a press conference at the Bills field house in Orchard Park on Jan. 29, 2026. He had minor foot surgery. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images