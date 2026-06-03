Josh Allen’s History Against All Teams on Buffalo Bills’ 2026 Schedule

Despite the fact that the Buffalo Bills are still looking for their first Super Bowl appearance since 1993, four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen has certainly compiled an impressive résumé.

Eight NFL seasons have added up to 30,102 yards and 220 touchdowns through the air, with 94 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 4,721 yards and 79 TDs. Yes, he has put the ball on the ground 71 times and lost 29 of those fumbles, but his play-making ability is undeniable.

Although the Bills have not been able to get back to a Super Bowl, Allen’s playoff numbers are also eye-opening. He’s thrown for 3,915 yards and 29 TDs, rushed for 767 yards and nine touchdowns, and turned over the ball just 10 times in 15 postseason outings. Unfortunately, four of those miscues came in January’s 33-30 overtime loss at Denver in the divisional playoffs.

Now it’s 2026, so here’s a look at Allen’s 14 different foes this upcoming season. He has faced every franchise on this year’s slate at least once, and has postseason history with six teams on the Bills’ schedule.

Houston Texans (Week 1)

Josh Allen sacked | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This past season on a Thursday night at Houston (Week 12), Allen was sacked eight times and picked off twice in his team’s 23-19 loss. His first playoff appearance actually came in 2019 at Houston and while he didn’t throw for a TD pass, he caught a scoring pass in what proved to be a 22-19 overtime setback. Hence, in five total outings in this series, Allen has thrown for a combined 980 yards and has more turnovers (4) than TD passes (3). He’s been sacked a combined 15 times, run for 227 yards and zero touchdowns, and owns a 1-4 record in this AFC setting.

Detroit Lions (Week 2)

Here’s the only NFC North team that Allen has faced more than twice, and he has certainly enjoyed his encounters with the Lions. In three meetings with Detroit, he’s only completed 58.8 percent of his passes. But he’s thrown five TD passes and opposed to one interception. Allen has also run 30 times for 162 yards and four touchdowns. Buffalo has won each time, by a combined 90-80 score, scoring a combined 76 points in the last two meetings.

Los Angeles Chargers (Week 3)

There have been three career meetings with the Bolts, but none since 2023. What’s interesting that despite totaling more turnovers (5) than touchdown passes (3) in those encounters, the Bills own a 2-1 record as a starter vs. the Chargers. Allen has thrown for a combined 639 yards in this series, and added 79 yards on the ground and three TDs.

New England Patriots (Weeks 4 and 13)

Josh Allen vs. Patriots | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Allen has had a combined 16 clashes with the Pats. That includes the club’s resounding 47-17 victory at Orchard Park in the first round of the 2021 AFC playoffs in which he hit on 21-of-25 throws for 308 yards and five TDs and ran for 66 yards. He wasn’t sacked and didn’t turn over the ball. In his career vs. this AFC East rivalry, Allen has thrown for a combined 3,330 yards and 29 touchdowns, run for 554 yards and five scores, committed 15 turnovers, been sacked on 21 times, and owns a 9-7 overall record as a starter.

Los Angeles Rams (Week 5)

In three encounters with Sean McVay’s club, Allen owns a 2-1 record as the starter. He’s thrown for a combined 950 yards and connected for 10 TD passes. He’s been sacked times and committed four turnovers (3 interceptions, 1 lost fumble). But Allen has also run for 146 yards and five touchdowns. Buffalo has scored a combined 108 points in its three clashes with McVay’s squad.

Las Vegas Raiders (Week 6)

Allen has squared off against the Silver and Black only twice, and he and the Bills came up victorious both times. There was a 30-23 win in 2020 in Sin City, followed by a 38-10 triumph at Buffalo in 2023. In those games, Allen combined to connect on 55-of-71 passes for 562 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for one score and played turnover-free football in both contests.

Baltimore Ravens (Week 8)

Josh Allen and Dalton Kincaid connect for a Bills TD early on SNF vs the Ravens!



Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth have the call for NBC. 🏈🎙️ #NFL pic.twitter.com/3RZHKb9h5N — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 8, 2025

Allen’s first NFL appearance actually came in a Week 1 relief effort at Baltimore in 2018. All told, the eight-year pro has faced the Ravens seven times (4-2 as a starter), including a pair of playoff wins in 2020 and 2024—both games at Buffalo. He’s thrown for a combined 1,340 yards and five touchdowns, run for 179 yards and five TDs, and turned over the ball just three times. In the 2025 season opener, he rallied the club from a 15-point fourth-quarter hole to stun the Ravens, 41-40. He finished the night with a pair of TD runs, and threw for 394 yards and two touchdowns.

Minnesota Vikings (Week 9)

The teams have met only twice since Allen joined the team, and the Bills and Vikings have swapped road wins over that span. Buffalo won at Minnesota in 2018, 27-6, and the Purple Gang managed a wild 33-30 overtime victory at Orchard Park in 2022 in the franchise’s last meeting. He’s thrown for 526 yards and a pair of touchdowns, run 12 times for 123 yards and two scores, and tuned over the ball three times.

New York Jets (Weeks 10 and 18)

While the eight-year pro has faced the Green and White a combined 15 times and owns an 11-4 record as a starter in those outings, his career numbers vs. the AFC East rival may surprise you. Allen has thrown for 3,097 yards and 16 TDs, plus rushed for 601 yards and eight touchdowns. However, no team in the league has sacked him more often (28 times). He’s served up 11 interceptions, plus lost seven of his 11 fumbles vs. the Jets.

Miami Dolphins (Weeks 11 and 17)

Although the Dolphins pushed around the Bills, 30-13, last season in Week 10 at South Florida in the club’s last meeting, Buffalo’s field general has had his way into the rivalry. Including a playoff triumph in 2022 at Orchard Park, Allen owns a 14-3 record as a starter in this series. He’s thrown for 4,608 yards and 45 touchdowns, with 11 picks, and he’s run for 723 yards and five TDs. He has lost five of his 14 fumbles, put that TD pass to interception differential of plus-34 is astonishing.

Kansas City Chiefs (Week 12)

Bills vs. Chiefs | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Other than his three division rivals, there is no team that Allen has faced more during his eight-year NFL career than Andy Reid’s squad. There have been a total of 10 clashes with the Chiefs. The Bills’ signal-caller owns a 5-1 mark in the regular season and is winless (0-4) in the playoffs. Those postseason numbers read 1,039 passing yards and nine TDs, a pair of rushing touchdowns and just one turnover. In the regular season, Allen has thrown for 1,534 yards and 11 touchdowns, with three picks. There’s 239 rushing yards and five scores, and one lost fumble.

Green Bay Packers (Week 14)

The teams have met just twice since Allen’s NFL debut in 2018. That year, the Bills were humbled at Lambeau Field, 22-0. Four years ago, Buffalo posted a 27-17 home win. And what a contrast. In the shutout loss, Allen was limited to 151 yards through the air, was sacked seven times and committed three turnovers. In the 10-point prime time victory, he threw for 218 yards and two scores but was picked off twice. Allen also ran for 49 yards.

Chicago Bears (Week 15)

Allen has faced Chicago just once during his career. The Bills came away with a 35-13 victory at Soldier Field in Week 16 of 2022. Buffalo’s quarterback threw for 172 yards with two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions, and also ran for 41 yards and one TD.

Denver Broncos (Week 16)

Josh Allen at Denver | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The teams have clashed in the playoffs each of the last two seasons. The Bills rolled to a 31-7 win in the wild card round in 2024 at Orchard Park, and Sean Payton’s team managed a 33-30 overtime victory this past season at Denver.

Hence, Allen has faced the Broncos a total of five times (3-2 as a starter), throwing for 1,276 yards and 10 touchdowns and running for 214 yards and three TDs—all of those scores coming in the 2025 playoff loss. But there have been a combined eight turnovers—four of those in last season’s divisional playoff setback.