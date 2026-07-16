Bills Expand Territory as New York's NFL Team, Take Aim at Florida Market, Too

Being the lone NFL franchise headquartered within the state's borders, the Buffalo Bills have a legitimate claim to be seen as New York's team.

It's widely known that both the New York Giants and New York Jets play their home games in East Rutherford, NJ. Additionally, both teams with New York in front of their names house their organizational operations in the Garden State.

Despite being a 350+ mile drive away from the New York City metropolitan area, the Western New York-based Bills have broken into the Big Apple's media market.

Buffalo has revamped its radio network this offseason, increasing to 23 affiliate stations that will deliver game broadcasts to more than 30 million people via traditional radio. In a bold move, the addition of WEPN 1050 AM as an affiliate gives the Bills direct access to the New York City media market.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen heads to the locker room after their win. The Buffalo Bills beat the New York Jets 45-17 at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on November 14, 2021 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Through the 2023 season, the ESPN New York station (1050 AM) was the Jets' official radio home for more than two decades. With the Jets leaving for Q104.3 on the FM dial, the Bills are aiming to fill the void left on ESPN Radio.

The agreement makes Bills' games available on the 50,000-watt radio station that covers New York City along with most parts of New Jersey and Connecticut.

"GROSS," said X user FrankieVitz, who is a local online media personality who follows the Jets.

If Jets' fans feel violated, then Miami Dolphins' fans must feel even worse. The Bills added the ESPN affiliate in West Palm Peach, FL to the list of stations that will carry Buffalo's audio broadcasts.

For reference, the West Palm Beach airport is located about 60 miles of where the Dolphins' play their home games. It's an appropriate move considering how well known quarterback Josh Allen has become in South Florida due to his dominance over the Fins. The Bills are 14-3 overall, including one playoff win, against the Dolphins when Allen is taking the snaps.

"We're off to a great start building our affiliate network as we move into Highmark Stadium," said Pete Guelli, Bills president of business operations, via the team's official press release. "With more network affiliates, we're reaching fans throughout New York, Pennsylvania, and even Florida."

Sep 12, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For Western New York-based listeners, the Bills have left WGR 550 AM, moving their flagship to 97 Rock FM as the centerpiece of the new radio deal. Buffalo's initial run on the station ran from 1998 through 2011.

Additionally, we wrote about the decision to replace sideline reporter Sal Capaccio, who is still under contract with Audacy, with Bills' legend Steve Tasker this past spring. Tasker will join play-by-play announcer Chris Brown and color analyst Eric Wood for gameday coverage.

The Bills will also be heard on The Score 1260 AM in Syracuse and via Rock 95.1 in Rochester.

Josh Allen set record straight in 2019

When Bills opened the 2019 season with rare back-to-back road wins in the same stadium, defeating the New York Jets and New York Giants over the first two weeks in East Rutherford, Allen made it known that only one NFL team plays in the state of New York.

When asked what he "proved" to the New York teams by winning the two games, the young Bills' quarterback gave a witty answer.

"Um, one New York team," said Allen.

Josh Allen wins the podium.pic.twitter.com/JUemXRgwsi — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 15, 2019

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