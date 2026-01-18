7 costly reasons Bills were doomed in excruciating playoff loss to Broncos

After an excruciating night in Denver filled with both too many Buffalo Bills' mistakes and too many officials' flags, Josh Allen walked off the field at Mile High still having never won an overtime game. At this point, Bills Mafia likely feels like they'll never again make it to a Super Bowl.

Harpooned by an uncharacteristic five turnovers - including four by their star quarterback - the Bills' season ended with a heart-breaking 33-30 loss to the Broncos in a classic Divisional Round playoff game. Allen lost two fumbles and threw two interceptions, the last one a controvesial ruling by officials that set up a series of devastating events.

Despite the numerous turnovers that included a fumble by NFL leading rusher James Cook, the Bills had a chance to win in overtime. Cue the craziness. And the calamity.

Needing only a field goal win win, the Bills converted two first downs to move to their own 37-yard line. Then receiver Mecole Hardman dropped a pass in Broncos' territory. Then came the play of the game - and the year - for Allen and the Bills.

On 3rd-and-11, Allen threw a deep pass to receiver Brandin Cooks. He jumped in the air and seemingly caught the ball at Denver's 20-yard line. Replays seemed to show Cooks with possession of the ball and a knee on the ground. But when he rolled over, Broncos' cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian came away with the ball.

All replays are called by the booth in overtime, and officials ruled that McMilliam somehow gained possession before Cooks went to the ground. Instead of Buffalo in field-goal position, Denver took possession.

Then came the interference penalties, one on Taron Johnson (17 yards) and one on Tre'Davious White (30 yards) that set up Denver's game-winning 24-yard field goal.

Allen, who overthrew a wide-open Dawson Knox for what would have been a game-winning touchdown at the end of regulation, falls to 0-7 all-time in overtime including 0-3 in the playoffs.

Bottom line — the Bills lost a playoff game in which they scored 30 points, rolled up 449 yards of offense and never had to punt.

This one is gonna sting for a long time.

