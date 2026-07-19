3x Super Bowl Champ Compares Josh Allen to Peyton Manning in Bold Bills' Prediction

Josh Allen is "knocking on the door," and it's only a matter of time before he gets the Buffalo Bills to the Super Bowl.

Not only will Allen eventually get to the Big Game, there's a three-time Super Bowl champion banking on the Bills' franchise quarterback to capture the Lombardi Trophy.

In fact, former NFL quarterback and head coach Jason Garrett, who was on the Dallas Cowboys when they won three Super Bowls in four years, with the first two fittingly coming against the Bills, took his Allen prediction even further.

"Josh Allen will win a Super Bowl, and I believe he's gonna win multiple Super Bowls, and he's knocking on the door," said Garrett on The Dan Patrick Show.

May 4, 2012; Irving, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett answers questions in a press conference during rookie mini-camp at Dallas Cowboys headquarters | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Busting a myth

Host Dan Patrick weighed in on the debate by suggesting Allen isn't a primetime performer.

"I love Josh Allen, but he's a regular season quarterback," said Patrick.

Without even referencing Allen's phenomenal playoff production, which includes 38 total touchdowns in 15 games, Garrett pushed back on Patrick by referencing Hall-of-Fame quarterback John Elway.



Elway, part of the famed 1983 QB class, played in three Super Bowls before turning 30 years old, but it wasn't until a fourth appearance as a 37-year-old when he finally broke through and captured the Lombardi.

"I'd be careful of that," cautioned Garrett. "For years, they said John Elway is a regular season quarterback. But you and I both know that John Elway put that city of Denver on his shoulders and he carried them there. Then when they got to play in the Super Bowl, they weren't as good [as the NFC opponents] right?"

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles during the fourth quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Parallels with Peyton Manning

Allen, who turned 30 years old this past May, enters his ninth NFL season. That is the exact point on the career timeline when Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning finally broke through and won a Super Bowl.

"Let's go back 20 years. You're doing the show and we're having the same conversation about Peyton Manning. God, he throws all these touchdown passes, but in the big games, New England knows how to shut him down," said Garrett. "That's a story that's been a story for a long time in a lot of different sports. How the guy can't break through, the guy can't break through, the guy can't break through, he's not good enough, and then he breaks through. The circumstances around him are better, and then he's able to do that."

Feb 4, 2007; Miami, FL, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback and MVP (18) Peyton Manning on the sidelines after the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Chicago Bears 29-17 in Super Bowl XLI at Dolphins Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although it's no guarantee that he'll eventually get to the Big Game, Allen is actually ahead of Manning statistically through eight seasons.

This last November, Allen accounted for six touchdowns to surpass Peyton Manning (288) for the most career touchdowns by an NFL player who is 30 years old or younger. Additionally, Allen carries an 8-7 postseason record into his ninth year while Manning started 3-6 in the playoffs before breaking through.

The Bills open training camp practice on July 29 at St. John Fisher Univeristy in Pittsford.

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