3x Super Bowl Champ Compares Josh Allen to Peyton Manning in Bold Bills' Prediction
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Josh Allen is "knocking on the door," and it's only a matter of time before he gets the Buffalo Bills to the Super Bowl.
Not only will Allen eventually get to the Big Game, there's a three-time Super Bowl champion banking on the Bills' franchise quarterback to capture the Lombardi Trophy.
In fact, former NFL quarterback and head coach Jason Garrett, who was on the Dallas Cowboys when they won three Super Bowls in four years, with the first two fittingly coming against the Bills, took his Allen prediction even further.
"Josh Allen will win a Super Bowl, and I believe he's gonna win multiple Super Bowls, and he's knocking on the door," said Garrett on The Dan Patrick Show.
Busting a myth
Host Dan Patrick weighed in on the debate by suggesting Allen isn't a primetime performer.
"I love Josh Allen, but he's a regular season quarterback," said Patrick.
Without even referencing Allen's phenomenal playoff production, which includes 38 total touchdowns in 15 games, Garrett pushed back on Patrick by referencing Hall-of-Fame quarterback John Elway.
Elway, part of the famed 1983 QB class, played in three Super Bowls before turning 30 years old, but it wasn't until a fourth appearance as a 37-year-old when he finally broke through and captured the Lombardi.
"I'd be careful of that," cautioned Garrett. "For years, they said John Elway is a regular season quarterback. But you and I both know that John Elway put that city of Denver on his shoulders and he carried them there. Then when they got to play in the Super Bowl, they weren't as good [as the NFC opponents] right?"
Parallels with Peyton Manning
Allen, who turned 30 years old this past May, enters his ninth NFL season. That is the exact point on the career timeline when Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning finally broke through and won a Super Bowl.
"Let's go back 20 years. You're doing the show and we're having the same conversation about Peyton Manning. God, he throws all these touchdown passes, but in the big games, New England knows how to shut him down," said Garrett. "That's a story that's been a story for a long time in a lot of different sports. How the guy can't break through, the guy can't break through, the guy can't break through, he's not good enough, and then he breaks through. The circumstances around him are better, and then he's able to do that."
Although it's no guarantee that he'll eventually get to the Big Game, Allen is actually ahead of Manning statistically through eight seasons.
This last November, Allen accounted for six touchdowns to surpass Peyton Manning (288) for the most career touchdowns by an NFL player who is 30 years old or younger. Additionally, Allen carries an 8-7 postseason record into his ninth year while Manning started 3-6 in the playoffs before breaking through.
The Bills open training camp practice on July 29 at St. John Fisher Univeristy in Pittsford.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.