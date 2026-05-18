Three Bills' Schedule Factors That Will Actually Matter (and Two That Won't)

If Draft Weekend is like Christmas Day, then Buffalo Bills fans have to feel like the schedule release is New Year’s Day.

As the Bills are set to open up the new Highmark Stadium, their 2026 slate is now set. There are many standout features about the schedule, too, from the amount of primetime games to opening up on the road in Week 1.

But what are some factors to the schedule that actually matter? And what are some others that are overblown?

Early home stretch

Buffalo gets the fortune of opening up its schedule with three of its first four games at home, with those three games spanning Weeks 2 through 4.

The 2026 Buffalo Bills schedule ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/RRTtyDcom6 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) May 14, 2026

Like many teams in the NFL, the Bills are stout at home. But they've been especially strong there in recent years, posting a 17-2 record in Orchard Park since 2024, including the playoffs.

Getting an early start is key to making the playoffs. For perspective, teams that start the season 3-1 have a 67 percent probability of making the postseason. So, if the Bills can lean on their home-field advantage early, they may be able to carry that momentum all the way to the NFL's second season.

Now, having that many home games early means there will come a time when a bulk of road games must be played.

Late-season road stretch

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) catches a touchdown against Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga (9) during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Buffalo will play a stretch of games from Week 13 to 17 where it will be on the road in four out of five games. Not only will those games be pivotal as late-season matchups, but they could be highly-competitive matchups that affect playoff seeding.

It starts with a visit to New England, the reigning AFC East champions, followed by a trip to Green Bay, where December can be frigid. The Bills will stop home to host the Bears before getting back on the road with visits to Denver and Miami.

Not only will Buffalo be seeking revenge for its divisional round loss from last season against the Broncos, but it will also be doing so in its first-ever Christmas Day game. And as lowly as the Dolphins may be viewed, the Bills slipped up in their trip there last season, too.

NFC North crossover games

Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook (4) runs for a touchdown against Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This year's schedule draws matchups with the NFC North for Buffalo. And it could not have come at a more inopportune time, as the division may be the best in football.

All four teams in the NFC North finished with a winning record in 2025. The "worst" of them all last year was Detroit, who still has a core that won the division the two previous years.

With the continued emergence of Caleb Williams and Chicago, the Packers retooling, the Lions looking to bounce back, and Minnesota being one of the sneakiest teams in the NFL, the Bills will have their work cut out for themselves with this stout division.

Buffalo in primetime

Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bills have six primetime games on the slate, and you can also throw in their Christmas Day game with Denver as a quasi one, too. Those games will be played against Detroit, the Rams, the Vikings, Kansas City on Thanksgiving night, Green Bay and the Bears.

Now, for those who are rooting for Buffalo and say "the team has too many primetime games," do not realize how successful its been as of late. Since 2020, the Bills have a 20-10 record in primetime games.

That number did slip slightly, though, in 2025, as Buffalo went 2-3 in those matchups.

Week 7 Bye

Buffalo Bills' coach Joe Brady speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Although this will be Joe Brady's first time guiding the Bills out of an earlier bye week, Buffalo's early bye is not the biggest deal in the world.

First of all, the earliest bye week for any NFL teams in 2026 comes for the Chiefs and Panthers, who both have byes in Week 5. The Bills also avoided the super-late bye, which is in Week 14 for both the Cowboys and Cardinals.

Also, Buffalo has experienced the earlier bye in recent years with success. In 2021, 2022 and 2025, the Bills had October bye weeks in each of those three seasons. In all three of those seasons, Buffalo won at least 11 games and won a playoff game.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) can only watch as Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) intercepts the ball on the last play of the game in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff game in Jacksonville, Fla. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images