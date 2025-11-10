Sean McDermott provides revealing evaluation of OC Joe Brady's job status
Joe Brady has been placed firmly on the hot seat by Buffalo Bills fans following their team’s latest embarrassing defeat, 30-13 at the hands of the Miami Dolphins in Week 10.
With the Bills’ passing game struggling to produce the same consistent results it found during a torrid 2024 season, fans have been clamoring for Brady’s ouster, not long after they were championing him as the team’s offensive savior.
Life comes at you fast.
However, despite fans’ concerns, Head Coach Sean McDermott revealed on Monday that he is committed to Brady as the team’s play caller moving forward.
“Joe is a good coach,” said McDermott while speaking to reporters from One Bills Dr. “We’ve got a good offensive staff. They’ve had really good games.”
When asked specifically if he was committed to Brady, McDermott replied, "Yes."
McDermott continued, “You’re gonna have some games you want back, some play calls you want back. Those happen. So, it’s how you respond to them, and I’m fully confident in our offensive staff and Joe as our leader that we will make the adjustments we need to make and move us forward.”
The Bills’ offense was dreadful against the Dolphins. Despite quarterback Josh Allen passing for over 300 yards and a couple of touchdowns, Buffalo was shut out over the first three quarters of play and turned the ball over three times, two by Allen, while appearing out of sorts throughout the afternoon. It was the most recent example of what seems to be a flawed offensive scheme under Brady’s leadership.
Looking ahead, with eight weeks remaining in the regular season, the Bills' offensive coordinator will have a chance to smooth things out. Otherwise, he could fall out of favor with McDermott after all.
We’ve seen the Bills' head coach pull the trigger on staff changes many times before. Heck, that's how Brady got his promotion, when former Bills OC Ken Dorsey was let go during the 2023 campaign.
And if things continue along the same trajectory on the offensive side of the ball, Brady could be on his way out the door, whether he finds himself a head coaching job elsewhere or not.
