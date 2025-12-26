Sean McDermott announces banged-up Josh Allen's status for Bills vs. Eagles
Josh Allen will be ready to continue his consecutive starts streak when the Buffalo Bills host the Philadelphia Eagles on December 28 at 4:25 p.m. ET.
After the Bills' starting quarterback said he was "planning on playing" when asked for an update on Tuesday, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott confirmed that Allen is in line to give it a go in Week 17 despite banging up his right foot last time out against the Cleveland Browns.
"He's gotten better each day, trending in the right direction and will be ready to play here," said McDermott during his weekly Friday appearance on WGR 550's Extra Point Show.
Allen injured his foot while going to the ground on his second-to-last snap of the first half on December 21. He got a head start to the locker room for X-rays, but returned in time to start the second half.
After the 23-20 road win, Allen dismissed any concern about the injury.
"I just tweaked my foot a little bit, just flamed up on me a little bit, pain subsided, so we're good," said Allen.
QB practice participation
Allen did not participate in Buffalo's walkthrough on Tuesday, leaving all QB reps for backup Mitch Trubisky. Allen and Trubisky are the only quarterbacks in the building this week after practice squad QB Shane Buechele was poached by the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Bills held another walkthrough on Wednesday with Allen logging limited participation. While Buffalo did not practice on Christmas Day, Allen was listed as limited on the required injury update.
Allen's incredible durability
While he has played through a UCL problem and shoulder injuries along the way, Allen hasn't missed a start since the 2018 season.
His streak of 125 regular season starts began on November 25, 2018. In his first game back from a UCL sprain that cost him five games as a rookie, Allen rushed for a touchdown and passed for a touchdown to power the Bills past the Jacksonville Jaguars.
