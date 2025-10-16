Bills Central

What does Keon Coleman's cryptic social media post say about slumping Bills' WR?

After a disciplinary benching and only 34 yards receiving in the Buffalo Bills' last two losses, Keon Coleman posted a cryptic message this week.

Richie Whitt

Keon Coleman targeted as a receiver vs. New England
Keon Coleman targeted as a receiver vs. New England / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
With 60 points in a charity basketball game and vows to make a second-year leap as an NFL receiver, Keon Coleman created a lot of noise in the offseason.

He walked that talk in Week 1, with an eight-catch, 112-yard performance that included a key touchdown in the Buffalo Bills' comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens. But since then ... crickets.

Other than a disciplinary benching and crucial lost fumble in the Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots, it's been a quiet start to the season for Coleman. He hasn't had more than 45 yards receiving in the last five games, and made only three catches for 11 yards in last Monday night's loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Coleman was one of the Bills' lowest-graded players in the ugly loss that sent them into this week's Bye on a downer.

Without injured targets Dalton Kincaid, Curtis Samuel and Josh Palmer, quarterback needed Coleman to step up. But, no way around it, he didn't.

Coleman last week addressed his one-series "benching" against the Patriots, admitting he made a mistake and promising to improve on and off the field. This week he talked again, sort of.

Keon Coleman
Keon Coleman / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Coleman's X/Twitter account posted "Say Less" with a handshake emoji. But it was almost immediately deleted.

Was it some cryptic message? Or simply a mistake?

Regardless, Coleman's non-message prompted a flurry of comments by a understandably frustrated Bills Mafia.

Wrote one commenter, "Anyone respond with “Do More” before he deleted it?"

After catching 29 passes as a rookie, Coleman is on pace for 68 this season.

Keon Coleman after the catch
Keon Coleman after the catch / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

