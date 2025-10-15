Bills Central

2 offensive stars surprisingly among Bills' lowest-graded players in loss to Falcons

Receiver Keon Coleman and left tackle Dion Dawkins were among the 10 worst-graded Buffalo Bills in Monday night's loss in Atlanta.

Richie Whitt

Jackson Hawes
Jackson Hawes / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

It was by far the Buffalo Bills' worst game of the season. So not surprisingly, they were slapped with their lowest grades of the year.

A week after an uncharacteristically sloppy loss to the New England Patriots, the Bills vowed to clean it up against the Atlanta Falcons. But on the game's first play, defensive end Greg Rousseau was called for an offside penalty that negated a forced fumble and recovery in Atlanta territoty.

And from there, it got worse.

MORE: Once-immune Josh Allen and Buffalo Bills suddenly infected by turnover bug

But just how bad was Monday night's loss? Aside from the eight penalties and two turnovers, how about 10 players with grades under 60? Yikes.

It's never good a sign when two offensive players the Bills count heavily on - receiver Keon Coleman and left tackle Dion Dawkins - get the lowest grades.

Feels like the perfect week for head coach Sean McDermott and the Bills to regroup, because having 10 players with failing grades isn't a sustainable way to win football games much less be the AFC favorites to reach Super Bowl LX in February.

According to the analytics experts over at Pro Football Focus, the Bills' worst players in their worst game of the season:

Dion Dawkins
Dion Dawkins / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

CB Ja'Marcus Ingram 22.6

LB Terrel Bernard 29.5

LB Joe Andreessen 34.7

MORE: Bills' defense lets late opportunity slip through its hands in loss to Falcons

DT Jordan Phillips 35.9

DT Deone Walker 45.1

TE Jackson Hawes 46.9

RB Ty Johnson 51.3

OT Dion Dawkins 51.9

MORE: Dion Dawkins shared wildly tone-deaf reaction to Bills' second straight loss

WR Keon Coleman 54.1

OG O'Cyrus Torrence 54.7

After a much-needed week off, the 4-2 Bills get back to it by taking on the surprising Panthers Oct. 26 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Keon Coleman
Keon Coleman / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.