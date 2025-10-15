2 offensive stars surprisingly among Bills' lowest-graded players in loss to Falcons
It was by far the Buffalo Bills' worst game of the season. So not surprisingly, they were slapped with their lowest grades of the year.
A week after an uncharacteristically sloppy loss to the New England Patriots, the Bills vowed to clean it up against the Atlanta Falcons. But on the game's first play, defensive end Greg Rousseau was called for an offside penalty that negated a forced fumble and recovery in Atlanta territoty.
And from there, it got worse.
But just how bad was Monday night's loss? Aside from the eight penalties and two turnovers, how about 10 players with grades under 60? Yikes.
It's never good a sign when two offensive players the Bills count heavily on - receiver Keon Coleman and left tackle Dion Dawkins - get the lowest grades.
Feels like the perfect week for head coach Sean McDermott and the Bills to regroup, because having 10 players with failing grades isn't a sustainable way to win football games much less be the AFC favorites to reach Super Bowl LX in February.
According to the analytics experts over at Pro Football Focus, the Bills' worst players in their worst game of the season:
CB Ja'Marcus Ingram 22.6
LB Terrel Bernard 29.5
LB Joe Andreessen 34.7
DT Jordan Phillips 35.9
DT Deone Walker 45.1
TE Jackson Hawes 46.9
RB Ty Johnson 51.3
OT Dion Dawkins 51.9
WR Keon Coleman 54.1
OG O'Cyrus Torrence 54.7
After a much-needed week off, the 4-2 Bills get back to it by taking on the surprising Panthers Oct. 26 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
