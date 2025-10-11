Bills' captain Josh Allen reacts to latest Keon Coleman disciplinary action
Starting with Monday night's game in Atlanta, the Buffalo Bills know they have to be better. They also have to be more disciplined.
In the wake of Keon Coleman sitting out the start of last week's upset loss to the New England Patriots, the receiver acknowledged his mistake an vowed to improve his focus going forward. It was the second time in two seasons Coleman has been disciplined by head coach Sean McDermott.
“It is frustrating because you know you’re better than that as a person and an individual," Coleman said this week, "and you don’t like the things that it shows."
The Bills were also sloppy on the field against the Pats, with an uncharacteristic three penalties and 11 penalties.
Team captain and star quarterback Josh Allen also realizes the Bills have to button things up. They are 4-1 and tied for the best record in the NFL, but the margin between teams is too thin to play football littered with on- and off-field mistakes.
“I think he understands," Allen said of Coleman. "I think he knows at the end of the day, this locker room, this team, you don’t ever want to let your teammates down, and I think he understands that and he doesn’t want to let us down. He’s a guy that continues to work extremely hard. It’s not going to deter (me from) going his way at all.”
