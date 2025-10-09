Bills' fan who made viral catch of Josh Allen pass reveals what he did with football
Josh Allen's most infamous completion of the season turned out to have a happy ending.
In last Sunday night's upset loss to the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium, the Buffalo Bills' quarterback had a rough night with two turnovers. He finished 22 of 31 for 253 yards, but one of his incompletions was actually a completion ... to a fan.
All of America — and even NBC's Mike Tirico — was amazed when Allen's errant pass in the third quarter sailed out of the end zone and into the stands, where it was caught by a Bills' fan in the front row wearing a Matt Milano No. 58 jersey. The fan, now identified as Brian Kemp, deftly tucked the football under his shirt and scampered up the steps and into the night with his new prize.
Kemp this week broke his silence on the episode, telling Buffalo's WIVB-TV that he initially intended to the ball as a valuable souvenir.
MORE: Bills officially install players' favorite upgrade in new Highmark Stadium
"The next thing I know, that bullet from Allen is coming … I mean, the biggest gun in the league, you know there was some heat on that ball," he told the station. "I was able to grab it, bring it in, and I looked at my wife and I said, ‘I’ll meet you at the car.’"
Stadium security, however, soon approached his wife and asked that her husband return the ball. They offered to give him a different Bills' football. Kemp wound up returning to his seat to watch the rest of the game and, eventually, returning the ball thrown by Allen to the team.
MORE: Rare loss not enough to drop Bills in Sports Illustrated's NFL power rankings
"I did wind up going back to the seat and happily returned the ball," Kemp said. "They did give me another ball in exchange, so this ball unfortunately is not the actual ball that Allen threw that I caught. However, all is right with the world. No theft occurred. There was no stolen property."
It's perhaps the best fan catch during an NFL game since this guy caught an extra point at Soldier Field on Monday Night Football in 1995 while jumping from the stands into the tunnel.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —