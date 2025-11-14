Buffalo Bills star WR's status revealed, 2 others ruled OUT in Week 11 vs. Buccaneers
Some good news, some bad news on the Buffalo Bills’ injury front.
While speaking with reporters on Friday morning, Sean McDermott provided a positive update on one of the Bills’ top offensive players, while ruling out two others for Week 11 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
RELATED: Star WR added to Bills' injury list with troubling ailment ahead of Week 11 vs. TB
Top WR set to go
Khalil Shakir was limited while wearing a red non-contact jersey throughout the Bills' week of practice due to ankle and rib injuries, but is trending toward playing on Sunday against the Buccaneers, per McDermott.
“He is heading in the right direction and should be in a good spot for the game,” said the Bills head coach on Shakir.
Shakir’s value to the Bills’ offense cannot be understated, as he has helped a fledgling passing game tread water over the first 10 weeks of the year, serving as the team’s leading receiver. Through nine games, Shakir has recorded a team-high 45 receptions for 457 yards and three touchdowns.
Another player who was limited throughout the week, defensive back Cam Lewis (calf), is also trending toward being available for Buffalo against Tampa Bay in Week 11.
MORE: Gabe Davis gives revealing status update for Buffalo Bills in Week 11 vs. Buccaneers
Two important pieces OUT
McDermott did rule out two players, however, including tight end Dalton Kincaid and defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis.
Both players are week-to-week at this point, per the Bills head coach. Kincaid is dealing with a hamstring injury which forced him to the sideline during this past weekend's loss to the Miami Dolphins. Mathis is dealing with a shoulder injury. Neither player practiced this week.
Kincaid is the team’s second-leading receiver this season, recording 29 receptions for 448 yards and a career-high four touchdowns while playing a career-low 42% of the Bills’ offensive snaps this season.
Sunday will be his second game missed this season due to injury, as he also missed Buffalo’s Week 6 defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons. Without the team's top tight end, expect more work to go the way of Dawson Knox and rookie Jackson Hawes, while fullback Reggie Gilliam may be in a position to record his first reception of the season. Kincaid also dealt with injuries a season ago, with a knee ailment lingering into Buffalo’s AFC Championship matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Mathis has appeared in three games for the Bills this season, recording just three tackles while playing 30% of the team’s defensive snaps.
RELATED: Buffalo Bills rookie says he's ready to return, contribute for banged-up D-line
Other injuries trending up
Several other players who had appeared on Buffalo’s injury report throughout the week, including cornerback Christian Benford (groin), linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle), edge rusher Joey Bosa (wrist), EDGE A.J. Epenesa (concussion), CB Taron Johnson (groin), wide receiver Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (wrist), linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring), linebacker Dorian Williams (groin) and rookie DT T.J. Sanders, who has been on IR since week 5 due to a knee injury, are all expected to be healthy and available to suit up for the Bills on Sunday.
Kickoff for the non-conference tilt is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —