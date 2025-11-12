Bills Central

Star WR added to Buffalo Bills' injury list with troubling ailment ahead of Week 11 vs. TB

A worrisome injury cropped up for one of the Bills' top offensive targets leading into this weekend's matchup with Tampa Bay.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) runs the ball in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium.
Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) runs the ball in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Another day, another key Buffalo Bills player added to a growing injury list.

Khalil Shakir was the latest Bill to be provided an injury designation, as Head Coach Sean McDermott revealed during his pre-practice press conference on Wednesday that the star wide receiver sustained a rib injury during a Week 10 defeat at the hands of the Miami Dolphins, which forced him to practice in a limited fashion to begin Week 11.

Khalil Shakir
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir has a laugh on the sidelines during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s unclear when Shakir’s injury occurred during this past Sunday’s loss, in which he finished the game with seven receptions for 58 yards, along with one punt return for seven yards. Shakir has been the Bills’ most effective wide receiver this season, recording a team-high 457 yards receiving on 45 receptions. He led the Bills a season ago with 76 receptions for 821 yards receiving.

Without knowing the significance of the injury, an ailing rib is a concern for a wide receiver with a play style similar to Shakir's. The slot receiver is used heavily in the screen game, which causes him to be swarmed by defenders much like a running back. His use in the return game is also something that may need to be adjusted if he continues to feel lingering effects from his injury throughout the week.

Shakir was not the only one listed as limited by McDermott on Wednesday afternoon, as he joined cornerback Christian Benford (groin), linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle), CB Taron Johnson (groin), CB Cam Lewis (undisclosed), edge rusher Joey Bosa (wrist), LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) and LB Dorian Williams (undisclosed) as those who had their practice impacted by injury.

Khalil Shakir
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir runs for about five yards on the play during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition, Dalton Kincaid missed practice due to a hamstring injury he suffered during the loss to the Dolphins. McDermott previously declared the third-year tight end as week-to-week. Kincaid is second on the team in yards receiving this season, having recorded 29 receptions for 448 yards in eight games played. He previously missed the Bills’ Week 6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons due to an oblique injury.

Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) joined Kincaid as a non-participant during Wednesday’s session. Mathis was signed to the Bills’ 53-man roster ahead of the Week 10 tilt vs. Miami, during which he was on the field for 40% of the team’s defensive snaps.

Edge rusher A.J. Epenesa (concussion) and wide receiver Joshua Palmer (knee) were both full participants on Wednesday and are trending toward returning to the lineup after missing this past week's game against the Dolphins.

