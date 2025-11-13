Gabe Davis gives revealing status update for Buffalo Bills in Week 11 vs. Buccaneers
Gabe Davis is ready.
While speaking with reporters following Thursday’s practice at One Bills Dr., the Buffalo Bills wide receiver provided a detailed status update, with a Week 11 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming up on Sunday afternoon.
"I feel good,” said Davis via the Bills’ YouTube channel. “The leg feels good. I feel like I did really well today out in practice, too.”
Davis revealed that not only has he been taking reps with the Bills’ scout team, but he has also been taking snaps alongside quarterback Josh Allen as he prepares for his 2025 debut.
“Going out there, running around on scout (team) and a little bit with the (first-team offense),” added Davis. “So felt solid.”
Shake it off
There may be some rust to shake off for Davis, who would be playing in his first NFL game in 364 days if he is to suit up on Sunday against Tampa Bay. But if you ask him, he feels he is as ready as he can be after enduring a lengthy recovery from a season-ending knee injury, which cut short his 2024 campaign.
“No rust,” said Davis. “No, I feel like it's all the same, man. Having a quarterback like that, it's pretty easy to adjust.”
The 26-year-old also says there are no concerns with his previously ailing knee at this point.
“Just being able to build up all the running on my knee, which I feel like I have,” he continued. “I'm ready to go. Just whenever they call me up is when I'm up.”
Will Davis play Sunday?
Davis currently sits on the Bills’ practice squad, but as of Thursday, the team had one spot remaining on its 53-man roster. Additionally, Davis has all three of his game-day elevations remaining this season.
As the Bills’ passing game has continued to struggle, General Manager Brandon Beane and Head Coach Sean McDermott have conceded that the team’s pass-catching corps is in need of a boost. With that being the case, there is a distinct chance we see Davis on the field against the Buccaneers on Sunday.
The six-year veteran last played for the Bills during the 2023 season, which he finished with 45 receptions for 746 yards and seven touchdowns. Davis played for the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2024 campaign, recording just 20 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games played.
