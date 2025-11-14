Bills Central

Six players upgraded on Bills' injury report, but no change for top-two pass-catchers

The Buffalo Bills have a lengthy injury report, but multiple key contributors are progressing with a Week 11 home game awaiting

Ralph Ventre

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) reacts to making a catch against the New England Patriots
Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) reacts to making a catch against the New England Patriots / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills have a high number of players fighting through injuries this week, but the majority of them are trending toward availability for the November 16 home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In a positive development, four starters were amongst six players who were upgraded from limited to full participation at Thursday's practice in Orchard Park. All six play on the defensive side of the ball.

Having missed the Week 10 loss in Miami due to groin injuries, cornerbacks Christian Benford and Taron Johnson took a major step toward returning to game action. Defensive end Joey Bosa joined Benford and Johnson as full participants along with linebackers Terrel Bernard, Dorian Williams and Shaq Thompson, who has missed the last two games due to a hamstring.

It was Thompson's first full practice since Week 8. Bernard and Williams both played this past Sunday against the Dolphins.

No improvement for top pass-catchers

It's been assumed that tight end Dalton Kincaid will miss at least one game due to a hamstring injury suffered in Week 10, but wide receiver Khalil Shakir's questionable availability is somewhat of an unexpected development.

Shakir landed on the injury report after leading the Bills with 58 receiving yards in Week 10. Limited on back-to-back days due to ankle and ribs issues, Shakir was spotted wearing a red non-contact jersey on Thursday.

Kincaid (448) and Shakir (457) are Buffalo's top-two leading receivers. Being without one of them is less than ideal, and being without both is likely to noticeably limit the Bills' passing game.

Khalil Shakir (10)
Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) is tackled by Miami Dolphins cornerback Jack Jones (23) and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) during the second half / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Two key contributors back in business

Defensive end AJ Epenesa and wide receiver Joshua Palmer will be back on the field against the Buccaneers barring any setbacks. Both players practiced in full for the second day in a row.

Epenesa cleared concussion protocol after missing the November 9 game. Meanwhile, Palmer hasn't been sidelined since injuring his ankle/knee early in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons on October 13.

In eight games this season, Epenesa has accounted for 15 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery. Palmer averaged 16.7 yards per catch over his first six appearances as a Bill.

Josh Palmer (5)
Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) is tackled by. Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Bills' Injury Report (Week 11)

THURSDAY
TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) — DNP

DT Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) — DNP

DB Cam Lewis (calf) — Limited

WR Khalil Shakir (ankle/ribs) — Limited

CB Christian Benford (groin) — Full

LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Full

DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Full

NCB Taron Johnson (groin) — Full

LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — Full

LB Dorian Williams (groin) — Full

DE AJ Epenesa (concussion) — Full

WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) — Full

DT Jordan Phillips (wrist) — Full

DT TJ Sanders (knee) — Full (IR)

WEDNESDAY
TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) — DNP

DT Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) — DNP

CB Christian Benford (groin) — Limited

LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Limited

DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Limited

NCB Taron Johnson (groin) — Limited

DB Cam Lewis (calf) — Limited

WR Khalil Shakir (ankle/ribs) — Limited

LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — Limited

LB Dorian Williams (groin) — Limited

DE AJ Epenesa (concussion) — Full

WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) — Full

DT Jordan Phillips (wrist) — Full

DT TJ Sanders (knee) — Full (IR)

