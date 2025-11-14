Six players upgraded on Bills' injury report, but no change for top-two pass-catchers
The Buffalo Bills have a high number of players fighting through injuries this week, but the majority of them are trending toward availability for the November 16 home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In a positive development, four starters were amongst six players who were upgraded from limited to full participation at Thursday's practice in Orchard Park. All six play on the defensive side of the ball.
Having missed the Week 10 loss in Miami due to groin injuries, cornerbacks Christian Benford and Taron Johnson took a major step toward returning to game action. Defensive end Joey Bosa joined Benford and Johnson as full participants along with linebackers Terrel Bernard, Dorian Williams and Shaq Thompson, who has missed the last two games due to a hamstring.
It was Thompson's first full practice since Week 8. Bernard and Williams both played this past Sunday against the Dolphins.
No improvement for top pass-catchers
It's been assumed that tight end Dalton Kincaid will miss at least one game due to a hamstring injury suffered in Week 10, but wide receiver Khalil Shakir's questionable availability is somewhat of an unexpected development.
Shakir landed on the injury report after leading the Bills with 58 receiving yards in Week 10. Limited on back-to-back days due to ankle and ribs issues, Shakir was spotted wearing a red non-contact jersey on Thursday.
Kincaid (448) and Shakir (457) are Buffalo's top-two leading receivers. Being without one of them is less than ideal, and being without both is likely to noticeably limit the Bills' passing game.
Two key contributors back in business
Defensive end AJ Epenesa and wide receiver Joshua Palmer will be back on the field against the Buccaneers barring any setbacks. Both players practiced in full for the second day in a row.
Epenesa cleared concussion protocol after missing the November 9 game. Meanwhile, Palmer hasn't been sidelined since injuring his ankle/knee early in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons on October 13.
In eight games this season, Epenesa has accounted for 15 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery. Palmer averaged 16.7 yards per catch over his first six appearances as a Bill.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 11)
THURSDAY
TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) — DNP
DT Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) — DNP
DB Cam Lewis (calf) — Limited
WR Khalil Shakir (ankle/ribs) — Limited
CB Christian Benford (groin) — Full
LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Full
DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Full
NCB Taron Johnson (groin) — Full
LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — Full
LB Dorian Williams (groin) — Full
DE AJ Epenesa (concussion) — Full
WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) — Full
DT Jordan Phillips (wrist) — Full
DT TJ Sanders (knee) — Full (IR)
WEDNESDAY
TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) — DNP
DT Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) — DNP
CB Christian Benford (groin) — Limited
LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Limited
DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Limited
NCB Taron Johnson (groin) — Limited
DB Cam Lewis (calf) — Limited
WR Khalil Shakir (ankle/ribs) — Limited
LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — Limited
LB Dorian Williams (groin) — Limited
DE AJ Epenesa (concussion) — Full
WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) — Full
DT Jordan Phillips (wrist) — Full
DT TJ Sanders (knee) — Full (IR)
