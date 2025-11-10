Super Bowl champion-turned-analyst says Bills have lost their window
There’s no victory Monday for the Buffalo Bills after losing 30-13 to the Miami Dolphins in Week 10.
Buffalo didn’t execute well on offense, while their defense allowed De’Von Achane to rack up 174 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. In every phase of the game, Miami was the better team on Sunday, which is leading to some hot takes.
Perhaps the most scorching of the day comes from a former division rival. Damien Woody, who won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and also played for the New York Jets, had a dire statement regarding the Bills on ESPN’s Get Up. Woody believes this game demonstrates that the Bills are no longer championship contenders.
”They’ve lost their window. They’ve royally messed up their window,” Woody said.
“They’ve had the AFC East locked down for six years and they have nothing to show for it. And guess what? You just mentioned it. Here are the Patriots, they’re back again.”
Woody added that this wasn’t a “trap game,” but just the Bills getting their “butts whipped.”
“This is not a bad game. This is more of a bad sign of Buffalo, in my opinion.”
Was Week 10 a sign that the Bills aren’t true contenders?
With all due respect to Woody, his statement feels a little reactionary.
We can all agree that Miami was the more aggressive team and they whipped the Bills from the coin toss. What this shouldn’t be, however, is an indictment of the team as a whole.
That said, Buffalo has a lot to clean up, especially on offense. They have to figure out what to do if James Cook is slowed down, as he was this weekend. They also need to get something clicking in their passing game other than short passes to Khalil Shakir.
Even with these flaws, they have plenty of talent and the reigning MVP in Josh Allen. They need to rebound, but calling their title hopes done feels premature.
