Josh Allen makes NFL history for Buffalo Bills in Week 8 against Carolina Panthers
Josh Allen etched his name into the NFL record book during a Week 8 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.
The Buffalo Bills quarterback passed for and rushed for a touchdown against the Panthers, which marks the 46th time in his career he has done so during a single game, which surpasses former Panthers QB Cam Newton for the most such performances in NFL history.
RELATED: Bills lose star defender to injury during Week 8 matchup vs Panthers
Allen set the record on a 54-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who slipped through several Carolina defenders on his way to the end zone. Allen also recorded a one-yard rushing touchdown earlier in the game after a near-pick-six from edge rusher A.J. Epenesa set up the score.
Buffalo’s franchise QB now has 12 touchdowns passing and four touchdowns rushing on the season.
MORE: Back-to-basics Bills run James Cook to early lead on Panthers
The Bills burst out to a big lead over the Panthers thanks in part to Allen and running back James Cook, who recorded a new career-high in yards rushing during Sunday’s game.
Buffalo entered Week 8 at 4-2 and was in dire need of a bounce-back performance against a Panthers team that had won three games in a row. Riding the efforts of Allen and Cook, the Bills got back into the win column with a critical matchup against AFC rival, the Kansas City Chiefs, coming up in Week 9.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —