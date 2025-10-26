Bills Central

Josh Allen makes NFL history for Buffalo Bills in Week 8 against Carolina Panthers

The Buffalo Bills quarterback recorded a passing touchdown and rushing touchdown for the 46th time in his career, surpassing former NFL QB Cam Newton.

Alex Brasky

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drops to throw during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drops to throw during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Josh Allen etched his name into the NFL record book during a Week 8 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback passed for and rushed for a touchdown against the Panthers, which marks the 46th time in his career he has done so during a single game, which surpasses former Panthers QB Cam Newton for the most such performances in NFL history.

Josh Allen
Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles against Carolina Panthers linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Allen set the record on a 54-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who slipped through several Carolina defenders on his way to the end zone. Allen also recorded a one-yard rushing touchdown earlier in the game after a near-pick-six from edge rusher A.J. Epenesa set up the score.

Buffalo’s franchise QB now has 12 touchdowns passing and four touchdowns rushing on the season.

James Cook
Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs against Carolina Panthers safety Nick Scott (21) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Bills burst out to a big lead over the Panthers thanks in part to Allen and running back James Cook, who recorded a new career-high in yards rushing during Sunday’s game.

Buffalo entered Week 8 at 4-2 and was in dire need of a bounce-back performance against a Panthers team that had won three games in a row. Riding the efforts of Allen and Cook, the Bills got back into the win column with a critical matchup against AFC rival, the Kansas City Chiefs, coming up in Week 9.

