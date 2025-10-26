Buffalo Bills underwent play-calling change during Week 8 win over Carolina Panthers
Following the Buffalo Bills’ Week 6 defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons, many clamored for the team to change play-callers defensively.
Well, on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, it appeared as if those who wanted a shift in dynamic got their wish.
After the win over the Panthers, Bills head coach Sean McDermott revealed that he and Bobby Babich called the team’s defensive plays “together.”
“We’ve done it together,” said McDermott, seemingly insinuating that he and Babich had delivered a team effort all season. “We really have.”
The Bills’ defense put forth one of its most inspiring performances of the season in the blowout victory over Carolina, limiting the Panthers to 244 yards of total offense, the fewest it has allowed since Week 2 against the New York Jets. Buffalo produced seven sacks, nine quarterback hits, and forced three takeaways, fueling a 40-9 trouncing of its non-conference opponent.
“That will continue,” said McDermott regarding the team’s co-op play-calling effort. “Bobby is a great coach. We’ve done it together and we will continue to do it together.”
Continue is an interesting word, as Sunday was the first game this season in which McDermott was seen with a call sheet in his hands on the sideline. In the team’s previous six games, it did not appear as if the Bills' head coach was taking part in play-calling duties.
McDermott’s comments after Sunday’s win over the Panthers could be a way of lessening the blow on a young coach in Babich, whose unit struggled through the first six games of the year. Entering Sunday's game, the Bills were allowing opponents to gain 378.3 total yards per game, which was the fourth-most in the NFL.
Either way, the positive effort from the Buffalo resistance bodes well as the Bills face a daunting matchup with AFC rival the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9.
