Buffalo Bills underwent play-calling change during Week 8 win over Carolina Panthers

Head Coach Sean McDermott revealed postgame that the Bills had a different dynamic when calling the defensive signals this week against the Panthers.

Alex Brasky

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Following the Buffalo Bills’ Week 6 defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons, many clamored for the team to change play-callers defensively.

Well, on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, it appeared as if those who wanted a shift in dynamic got their wish.

Bobby Babich
Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator, Bobby Babich yells to the team during warm ups trying to get them pumped up before their home game against the New Orleans Saints in Orchard Park on Sept. 28, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the win over the Panthers, Bills head coach Sean McDermott revealed that he and Bobby Babich called the team’s defensive plays “together.”

“We’ve done it together,” said McDermott, seemingly insinuating that he and Babich had delivered a team effort all season. “We really have.”

Bobby Babich
Bills defensive coordinator Bobby Babich keeps an eye on drills during day three of the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, Friday, July 26, 2024. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Bills’ defense put forth one of its most inspiring performances of the season in the blowout victory over Carolina, limiting the Panthers to 244 yards of total offense, the fewest it has allowed since Week 2 against the New York Jets. Buffalo produced seven sacks, nine quarterback hits, and forced three takeaways, fueling a 40-9 trouncing of its non-conference opponent.

“That will continue,” said McDermott regarding the team’s co-op play-calling effort. “Bobby is a great coach. We’ve done it together and we will continue to do it together.”

Continue is an interesting word, as Sunday was the first game this season in which McDermott was seen with a call sheet in his hands on the sideline. In the team’s previous six games, it did not appear as if the Bills' head coach was taking part in play-calling duties.

Sean McDermott
Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott greets Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales after a game at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

McDermott’s comments after Sunday’s win over the Panthers could be a way of lessening the blow on a young coach in Babich, whose unit struggled through the first six games of the year. Entering Sunday's game, the Bills were allowing opponents to gain 378.3 total yards per game, which was the fourth-most in the NFL.

Either way, the positive effort from the Buffalo resistance bodes well as the Bills face a daunting matchup with AFC rival the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9.

Alex Brasky
ALEX BRASKY

Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast. He has been on the Bills beat the past six seasons and now joins Sports Illustrated hoping to expand his coverage of Buffalo’s favorite football team.