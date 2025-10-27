Buffalo Bills' offensive lineman involved in violent fight after Week 8 win over Panthers
In the moments following the Buffalo Bills’ Week 8 win over the Carolina Panthers, Dion Dawkins was involved in a scary situation that almost came to blows.
Dawkins got mixed up with Carolina’s A’Shawn Robinson before the Bills' offensive lineman threw his hat at the Panthers' defensive lineman, who then tried to go after Dawkins as the two were broken up by Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel and a host of Panthers players.
ESPN’s Kimberley Martin posted on X that Dawkins shouted “40-9,” the final score of the game, at Robinson before the situation nearly erupted into chaos. Robinson was then dragged away by teammate Derrick Brown while shouting, “Get off me!”
The cause of the uproar is unclear, but it likely stemmed from bad blood between Dawkins and Robinson that had built throughout the course of a long game. The situation began when Robinson approached Dawkins with his helmet on, then proceeded to go nose-to-nose with him before the two began pushing and shoving, leading to Dawkins throwing his hat, prompting Robinson to rush toward Dawkins.
Dawkins has a long history of on-field incidents, many of which have come against division rival, the New York Jets. It’s interesting to see two players who rarely play against each other get that agitated with one another during the course of a game that was decided in the third quarter.
It’s either Robinson being a sore loser or Dawkins exemplifying poor sportsmanship. But it’s unlikely we’ll ever know the true story of what exactly led up to the incident.
