Three Bills Entering Training Camp With Plummeting Stock

We are just over a month away from Buffalo Bills training camp with the team meeting in Rochester beginning July 29.

Buffalo will enter these practices with one goal in mind, which is to finally get to the Super Bowl. Despite seven consecutive playoff appearances, head coach Sean McDermott never took them to the title game, which is why the Bills moved on.

Now the pressure is on Joe Brady as the rookie coach is expected to have success immediately. That means several players will also feel the pressure, which should be concerning for these three Bills who enter camp with falling stock.

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Buffalo Bills punter Mitch Wishnowsky punts against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Mitch Wishnowsky brought stability to the punting position a year ago. The Bills went through two punters with Brad Robbins playing one game and Cameron Johnston playing in three. After Johnston was injured, Wishnowsky was signed and played the following 13 games.

He finished with an average of 45.3 yards per punt and pinned opponents inside the 20 18 times. Despite his success, Wishnowsky enters 2026 in danger of losing his job. Buffalo selected Tommy Doman Jr. out of Florida in the seventh round and while that's not a high pick, the fact that they selected a punter at all suggests they see him as the long-term option.

S Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on the field after a game against the New Orleans Saints. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

One of the more popular players on the team, it seemed as though Damar Hamlin wouldn't return in 2026. Buffalo signed C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone this offseason and they also gave Sam Frankin Jr. a three-year deal. He's not often used on the base defense, but Franklin is an option at safety and will be active weekly due to his special teams skill.

The Bills also selected South Carolina's Jalon Kilgore in the fifth round and his versatility to play in the slot as well as either safety position means Hamlin has an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster this year.

WR Joshua Palmer

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer runs for several yards after catching a pass against the New Orleans Saints. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of Brandon Beane's top signings in 2025 was wide receiver Joshua Palmer, who agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal which has already aged poorly according to Bills On SI writer Alex Brasky. Palmer was a non-factor during his first season with the team, recording just 22 receptions for 303 yards and no touchdowns. He did deal with an ankle and knee injury, and is eager to put the frustrating season behind him.

Unfortunately, Palmer wasn't 100 percent healthy during offseason work, which should be concerning. That puts Palmer in a tough spot, especially with additions such as DJ Moore and Skyler Bell performing well during the offseason. Even Keon Coleman has stepped up his game and while it's hard to truly buy in there, the fact remains that Palmer continues to see his stock decline.

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