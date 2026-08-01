Winners and Losers From the First Week of Bills Training Camp

The Buffalo Bills wrapped up their third practice of training camp on Saturday, and will have a day off on Sunday. They will be back on the field Monday, which will kick off their second week of training camp.

There's already been plenty to keep an eye on as Joe Brady runs the team as a head coach for the first time and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is installing his new defense. There was also an injury scare on Saturday, with safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson being carted to the locker room with an apparent lower leg injury.

With so much to keep up with, here's a quick rundown of which players have stood out as the biggest winners and losers, following the first few practices of camp.

Winner: Kani Walker, CB

Bills defensive back Kani Walker high-fives fans as the takes the field during day two of Buffalo Bills training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Undrafted out of Arkansas, Kani Walker has made a name for himself during the first week of training camp. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 204 pounds, Walker has excellent size and has been a standout in man coverage. He's played well enough that he was working alongside second-round pick Davison Igbinosun on the second team.

Buffalo needs depth at the cornerback position, which led to speculation they could bring back veteran Tre'Davious White. Walker's performance may be why the front office hasn't been too eager to pull the trigger. Not only is he threatening to make the 53-man roster, but Walker could find himself in the team's long-term plans should he keep playing at such a high level.

Loser: Kyle Allen, QB

Buffalo Bills quarterback Kyle Allen throws a pass during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Mitchell Trubisky leaving in free agency, the Bills brought back Kyle Allen to serve as the backup to Josh Allen. Following the first week of training camp, it appears as though Kyle Allen might not be the best answer.

He has struggled with accuracy and has thrown multiple interceptions during practice. The one good thing for him is that QB3 Shane Buechele has had some struggles of his own. Still, the coaching staff should have some concerns about the backup quarterback spot, especially if things don't improve quickly for Allen.

Winner: DJ Moore, WR

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore warms up during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There might not have been any Bills player with as many eyes on them as DJ Moore. In need of a WR1 who Josh Allen could depend on, Buffalo sent a second-round pick to the Chicago Bears for Moore. Critics claim this was an overpay, but Moore's familiarity with head coach Joe Brady gave Buffalo the confidence to pull the trigger.

Throughout the first week of camp, it appears as though Moore is a perfect fit in the offense. He's quickly becoming a security blanket for Allen by running crisp route, and catching everything that's within his reach. Moore is coming off back-to-back seasons with declining production, but he could be in line for a breakout year with Buffalo.

Loser: Joshua Palmer, WR

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer heads past the blocker during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Entering his second season in Buffalo, Joshua Palmer has become somewhat forgotten. He hardly made an impact following his free agency addition last year, and hoped to do more after recovering from a leg injury that slowed him down at the end of 2025.

Palmer is working his way back to full health and had a solid showing on Saturday. That said, he's losing ground on the depth chart as DJ Moore, Skyler Bell, and Keon Coleman have all outperformed him thus far. Throw in the steady Khalil Shakir, and Palmer might be looking at the WR5 spot at best, putting his roster spot in jeopardy.

Winner: Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB

Buffalo Bills linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A fourth-round pick out of TCU, Kaleb Elarms-Orr has been earning praise from defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard ever since arriving. Leonhard said the rookie "doesn't blink," while saying he's taking full advantage of every opportunity he's been given. That has him in the mix for the starting linebacker spot alongside Terrel Bernard. There's still plenty of time before the regular season begins, but Elarms-Orr is doing all he can to carve out a big role during his rookie season.

Winner: Jalon Kilgore, Safety

Buffalo Bills safety Jalon Kilgore trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ahead of training camp, I wrote about how Jalon Kilgore was one of the biggest steals in the entire draft. The South Carolina product has the versatility to play safety and cornerback and has been a stud throughout the first week of camp.

Kilgore broke up multiple passes on Thursday and had an interception on Saturday. As Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News says, Kilgore is sure to show up in the backup QB's nightmares after this week.