Three Bold Predictions For Buffalo Bills vs. Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6

The Buffalo Bills are in the midst of a two-game road trip which began with a Monday Night Football matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. Following their overtime win, the Bills stayed out west as they preparred to take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

With a record of 4-1, the Bills are still in first place in their division but need to keep winning with the New England Patriots on their heels. This is a game where they will be heavily-favored, but that doesn't always mean success.

Buffalo needs to remain focused to avoid a trap game and leave Las Vegas with a win. Securing that win would be more likely if they make good on the following three bold predictions.

James Cook has a bounce-back game

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III rushes during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Cook has had a very strong season statistically.

He enters Week 6 with 532 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, while averaging 5.6 yards per attempt. He's been a focal point of the Bills offense, but has had one major issue. Through five games, Cook already has four fumbles, including one in overtime against the Rams that nearly cost them the game.

Head coach Joe Brady recently said that Cook has to get this issue under control, which should light a fire under the running back's feet. In this bold prediction, that's what happens as Cook tops 100 yards rushing, while also holding onto the ball without fumbling.

Davison Igbinosun records first career interception

Buffalo Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun reacts after a play during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 first-round pick Maxwell Hairston has struggled mightily this season, even finding himself benched recently in favor of rookie second-round pick Davison Igbinosun.

While the Ohio State defensive back product hasn't lit the world on fire, he has shown flashes of being a potential playmaker.



In this second bold prediction, Igbinosun has his best game as a pro, even recording his first career interception.

Keon Coleman records two touchdown receptions

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keon Coleman entered this year with the dreaded draft bust label and there were endless calls for the Bills to move on. After five games, he's been able to change the narrative as he's put together a strong start to the season.

Coleman is third on the team with 15 receptions for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

He might not be the WR1 that he was expected to be when selected in 2024, but Coleman has become a reliable part of the offense. In this final bold prediction, he takes advantage of a struggling Raiders defense and records two touchdown receptions.

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