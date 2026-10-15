Three Buffalo Bills With Most to Prove Entering Week 6

Week 5 was full of highs and lows for the Buffalo Bills as they knocked off the Los Angeles Rams in overtime.

It was a thrilling game that seemed to be going in the Rams’ favor, until Greg Rousseau blocked a field goal in overtime. That allowed Buffalo to drive down the field for a game-winning field goal of their own.

That win means they’re now 4-1 and in control of the AFC East. The Bills don’t have time to celebrate, however, as they’re preparing to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on the road in Week 6. Buffalo will be favored in this one, but they can’t take the Raiders lightly. They also have multiple players entering Week 6 with a lot to prove, including the following three Bills.

Dalton Kincaid, TE

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid celebrates after scoring a two point conversion against the Los Angeles Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dalton Kincaid got off to a hot start this season, hauling in 14 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown over the first two weeks. Since then, his production has dropped significantly. He had three receptions for 38 yards in Week 3 but has just two catches for seven yards in each of the past two games.

When Kincaid is at his best, this offense is nearly unstoppable. When he disappears, everything seems much more difficult. That’s why they need him to turn things around as they get ready to play the Raiders on Sunday.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S

Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monday night was not the best showing for safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. According to PFF, he allowed five receptions on seven targets for 63 yards and a touchdown. In addition to his struggles in coverage, Gardner-Johnson was penalized for unnecessary roughness on second-and-16, giving the Rams a fresh set of downs and 15 penalty yards.

Gardner-Johnson was added this offseason in an attempt to shore up the back end of the Buffalo secondary. He’s had some great moments, including an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers, but hasn’t been getting it done in coverage over the past couple of weeks.

James Cook, RB

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III rushes for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Cook is one of the more dynamic running backs in the NFL. After five games, he has 532 rushing yards and five touchdowns while averaging 5.6 yards per attempt. He also has a serious fumbling problem.

Cook already has four fumbles on the season, including a critical lost fumble that nearly cost them the game against the Rams, if not for Rousseau’s blocked field goal. Cook’s fumbling problem has been a hot topic, even leading to Joe Brady making it clear that it has to stop. All eyes will be on Cook, who is still one of the best players on the roster, but is feeling the pressure following his ball security concerns.

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