What Assets Do Bills Possess for NFL Trade Deadline Moves?

Brandon Beane hasn't been wildly successful at the NFL trade deadline in recent years. His last move was in 2024 when Beane traded for Amari Cooper in an attempt to bolster the receiving corps, but that trade didn't work out the way they hoped.

Cooper had 20 receptions for 297 yards with two touchdowns in eight games and added 41 yards on six catches in the postseason. Perhaps that miss kept Beane from making any moves in 2025, but he should be willing to get back to the table this year to help shore up one of the NFL’s worst pass defenses.

Buffalo enters Week 8 ranked 31st in defensive passing yards and while the addition of Tre’Davious White should help, they need more impact players in the secondary. The question is what assets Beane has at his disposal for the Nov. 10 trade deadline? Let’s dive into that by first seeing what draft capital the Bills have in 2027.

Updated Draft Capital Bills Can Use at NFL Trade Deadline

Bills general manager Brandon Beane looks on during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bills have a full selection of picks to use at the NFL trade deadline, including a couple of extra picks in the late round from trades they previously made. Here's an updated look at their 2027 draft capital, including a projected compensatory pick, courtesy of Thad Brown.

Round 1: Own pick

Round 2: Own pick

Round 3: Own pick

Round 4: Own pick

Round 4 (Projected): Compensatory Pick

Round 5: Own pick

Round 6: Own pick

Round 6: Colts pick (Sedrick Van Pran-Granger trade)

Round 7: Raiders pick (2026 draft trade)

Even with the past few drafts being dedicated to defense, the Bills are still struggling on that side of the ball. There might be some hesitation to use a premium pick for a veteran player, but when you take a step back, you can see that doing so isn’t a bad move for the right player.

For example, the Tennessee Titans just received two first-round picks from the Chicago Bears for Jeffery Simmons. That sounds steep but the last two players Buffalo picked in Round 1 are Keon Coleman and Maxwell Hairston. There’s not a soul alive who wouldn’t trade Coleman and Hairston for Simmons, which is why the lack of aggressiveness from top-tier teams can be confusing, to say the least.

Players Bills Can Move at NFL Trade Deadline

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer reacts to his touchdown reception against the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As far as players who could be moved, Buffalo is very thin on that front. There was a time when Keon Coleman was considered a trade asset, but he’s been finally coming on strong.

With that being the case, the one name to watch is Joshua Palmer. A free agency addition in 2025, Palmer hasn’t been an ideal fit and had a debut season to forget in Buffalo. He started out the 2026 campaign on a high note, catching touchdowns in Weeks 1 and 2. Since then, however, he’s been quiet and has just four receptions on the season.

Palmer wouldn’t bring back much in a trade, but he could help a receiver-needy team and give the Bills an extra late-round pick.

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