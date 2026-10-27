Quenton Nelson Trade Gives Bills Urgency to Make Deal With Colts Immediately

We are two weeks away from the NFL trade deadline but one big move has already gone down and that's a stark reminder for the Buffalo Bills that they can't sit around and wait much longer.

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts traded All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick.

This obviously shows the Colts are not waiting around to start the fire sale everyone was expecting and this should add urgency for the Bills, who need to immediately call the Colts if they want to acquire players Indy is willing to sell off.

Three Colts players the Bills should have interest in are defensive linemen DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart and wide receiver Josh Downs, all of whom ESPN's Adam Schefter believes could get moved before the deadline.

"I think the players that could be on the move for the Colts are DeForest Buckner, Josh Downs, and Grover Stewart," Schefter stated on The Pat McAfee Show. "DeForest Buckner is the one that I think will be dealt next."

Why Bills could use Buckner, Stewart or Downs

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) celebrates a tackle Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the defensive line certainly isn't the most dire need the Bills have on defense, it's still a position group general manager Brandon Beane should consider adding to.

Ed Oliver and Deone Walker are great, but the Bills are lacking a third starting-caliber player at the position and Oliver has been banged up this season, which only makes adding depth more necessary.

Buckner would be the better option of the two because he's not only a plus run defender, but an elite interior pass-rusher, also. In seven games this season, Buckner has posted four sacks.

The Bills have had major issues stopping the pass this season and beefing up the pass-rush is a good way to fix that.

Stewart would be a cheaper option and a fine consolation prize, although he doesn't offer much as a pass-rusher. He would, however, be an upgrade for Buffalo's run defense.

At wide receiver, the Bills don't have a dire need there, at least not yet. Keon Coleman has done a great job stepping up in 2026 and Khalil Shakir and DJ Moore give Buffalo a strong trio.

However, Moore has been battling a shoulder injury and the Bills are just one injury away from being in a precarious spot at the position because Joshua Palmer simply can't be relied upon.

Adding Downs would give the Bills some strong insurance and a player who can do just about everything Moore can.

If the Bills want any one of these three players or someone else on the Colts' roster, they need to strike quickly or else they could miss the boat.

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