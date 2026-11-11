Bills' Amani Hooker Trade Grades: Not Everyone Loved Buffalo's Deadline Day Deal

The Buffalo Bills made one of the biggest trades on deadline day when they swung a deal with the Tennessee Titans for safety Amani Hooker.

The trade saw general manager Brandon Beane give up a second-round pick in exchange for Hooker and a fifth-round pick.

Buffalo had a clear need at safety and needed a big move. Hooker is not a superstar player, but he is on that next tier and should prove to be a very nice upgrade for the Bills' defense that desperately needed a boost.

Now, let's see how experts from different media outlets graded the move. We've also provided our grade beneath those.

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) celebrates an interception in the third quarter of the NFL Week 8 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. The Bengals played to a 43-36 overtime win against the Titans. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Walder comes in with the lowest grade in our round-up. His biggest issue with the Bills' trade is the price.

"So Hooker is an upgrade at a position of need for a Super Bowl-contending team and will save them a few million per year relative to the market. But is that worth a second-round pick? It strikes me as rich. Hooker is a good player but not a star -- he has never been a Pro Bowl selection or All-Pro and only snuck into Jeremy Fowler's NFL evaluator survey of top safeties in the 'also receiving votes' category. As a result, the compensation here is a bit steep," Walder said.

A second-round pick is expensive, especially for a safety who is very good but not elite. However, we also have to remind ourselves that the pick is going to be late in the second round, which basically makes it a third-round pick, so there's that.

Adding to that, the Bills received a fifth-round pick back, and we also know that Hooker is under contract for two more years following this one, so that also softens the blow.

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) reacts after catching an interception in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patra was a fan of the deal because of the fit with Hooker. He didn't think the price was too much.

"I love the fit. Buffalo can now become much more multi-faceted on the back end with Hooker’s arrival," Patra explained. "The price wasn’t exorbitant for a player still under contract for two additional years with no guaranteed money. Yes, giving up a Day 2 pick is tough, but assuming it’s at the back of Round 2 while the Titans pick is at the front of Round 5, it’s not that far of a fall to get a potential difference-maker come January."

The Bills had one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL and that's something Hooker will help with given his strength is playing on the back end.

Hooker's ball-hawking ability is huge, also, as the Bills had just one pick from their safeties combined this season and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who is no longer with the team, had the pick.

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) prepares to head to the field to face the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pereles thinks the trade for the Bills was "expensive," but all of the positives Hooker brings to the table is enough to justify the price, as is the Bills keeping up with other Super Bowl contenders who made big trades.

"The Bills saw several other Super Bowl contenders making significant win-now moves and decided to make their own on deadline day, acquiring safety Amani Hooker and a 2027 fifth-round pick from the Titans for a 2027 second-round pick," he explained.

"It's a big move for a player in the middle of his best year: Hooker has five interceptions this year, including three off Joe Burrow in one game. Other Bills safeties have one pick combined. He is a versatile defender who's willing to tackle -- a strong addition to a Bills secondary that needed help. It was expensive, but worth doing. Buffalo got significantly better Tuesday," Pereles added.

Reports suggested the Titans weren't interested in trading Hooker ahead of the deadline, so Beane was going to have to overpay a bit to pry him away from Nashville.

I'm pretty sure that if Bills fans had to choose between the trade that went down and nothing at all, they would choose the former. Fans have been wanting Beane to do something significant for years now and he finally did it.

My grade: A-

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I love this trade for the Bills.

Yes, a second-round pick is a lot, but it's basically a third-round pick because the Bills' selections are going to be at the end of rounds. Buffalo also got a fifth-round pick back, and they are getting a player who is under contract for two more years.

Hooker is also a well-rounded player with his ability to play strong or free safety, and even in the slot. He is also good in coverage and against the run, as evidenced by his Pro Football Focus grades of 75.2 in coverage and 83.9 in run defense, ranking 10th and 13th among safeties, respectively.

Hooker thrives most at free safety and has a nose for the football. As we previously noted, the Bills had just one pick from safeties in 2026, and we know also sports one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL and the defense has given up 28 plays of 20-plus yards, an issue Hooker can definitely help fix.

The Bills needed a big trade to help their defense and this was as close to one as Buffalo could get. Hats off to Beane for getting it done.

More trade grades

Bills general manager Brandon Beane looks on during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, August 5, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Daniel Popper, The Athletic: A-

Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football: A

Eric Edholm & Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports: B+

Caio Miari, The Score: A

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —