Bills Add Another CB Option, Signing Forgotten Ex-Dolphins' Three-Year Starter

The Buffalo Bills have made it a point to add cornerback insurance in recent weeks.

After brining former first-round draft pick Tre'Davious White back to Orchard Park on a practice squad contract, the Bills signed former Miami Dolphins' starter Kader Kohou to a P-Squad deal.

Buffalo had a vacancy on its practice squad after signing versatile defensive back Te'Cory Couch to the active 53-man roster in Week 8. The Bills subsequently elected to keep Couch rather than re-add veteran safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who was on suspension.

Sep 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou (4) celebrates following an interception against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Bills have been light at cornerback since training camp, choosing to keep only three outside cornerbacks on the 53-man roster. Maxwell Hairston is the lone boundary corner behind starters Christian Benford and second-round rookie Davison Igbinosun.

Buffalo, which has been shorthanded at the position due to injuries during its last three postseason appearances, almost certainly wants a reliable, battle-tested fourth cornerback standing by for the stretch run.

Who is Kader Kohou?

The small-school cornerback went undrafted out of East Texas A&M, which held NCAA Division II classification at the time, in 2022.

Signed by the Miami Dolphins, Kohou won a roster spot coming out of training camp as a rookie, and he proceeded to earn 13 starts that fall. The 5-foot-10 Ivory Coast-born cornerback totaled 15 regular season appearances and one playoff start over that 2022 campaign.

Coincidentally, his first career start came against the Bills on September 25, 2022 when the Dolphins pulled out a bizarre 21-19 win at Hard Rock Stadium. Kohou made six tackles, playing 70 defensive snaps.

Sep 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) stiff arms Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou (28) while running the ball during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium | USA TODAY Sports

Kohou did not miss a game in 2023, starting 16 of his 17 appearances. He accounted for 63 stops, 10 pass breakups and five quarterback hits that season.

Over three seasons in South Florida, Kohou, who spent the entire 2025 campaign on Injured Reserve, started 38 of 47 appearances. He averaged 60 tackles per season, totaling 25 pass breakups, three interceptions and 13.0 TFL over that span.

Prior to joining the Bills, Kohou spent the first eight weeks of the 2026 as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad. He was released following their November 1 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Jan 15, 2023; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) battles for a pass against Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou (28) during the second half in a NFL wild card game at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Kader Kohou's connection to Christian Benford

Both Benford and Kohou were overlooked during the 2022 draft process. The former fell to Round 6 while the latter was forced to settled for a UDFA contract.

Both went on to make starts in September as rookies. Like Kohou, Benford was also a decorated small-school prospect. Benford earned Division I FCS All-America honors for Villanova.

In another connection, Kohou and Benford were both snubbed by the major college all-star showcases. As a result, they accepted Hula Bowl invitations and took advantage of the opportunity.

Villanova defensive back Christian Benford makes an interception at his own goal line in front of Delaware intended receiver Thyrick Pitts in the second quarter at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bills' outside cornerbacks

Christian Benford (starter)



Davison Igbinosun (starter)



Maxwell Hairston



Kader Kohou (PS)



Kani Walker (PS)



Tre'Davious White (PS)

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