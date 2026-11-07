Bills Trade Rumor Confirms Brandon Beane is Making Calls About Two Positions

With just days to go before the Nov. 10 trade deadline, we have some new trade rumors for the Buffalo Bills.

According to The Athletic's Jonathan Jones, the Bills are "in the market, or at least dabbling in the market, for defensive help," which is exactly what Bills fans want to hear.

Jones goes on to add that general manager Brandon Beane has two focuses specifically, including cornerback and safety, and Buffalo's interest in the latter spot was before the release of mercurial safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

"The Bills are in the market, or at least dabbling in the market, for defensive help," Jones said.

"I think, specifically, Buffalo would like to add to the defensive backfield. The Bills have made calls on safeties and cornerbacks. The Bills parted ways with C.J. Gardner-Johnson this week, but they were already sniffing around before that transaction."

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer is reporting the same.

"I had it in my last trade column, and will add it here — The Bills are still looking in to adding a piece on the defensive side of the ball. And specifically at corner and safety," Breer wrote.

Brandon Beane confirmed defensive focus

Bills general manager Brandon Beane looks on during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, August 5, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We already knew about the focus on defense because we got that straight from the horse's mouth when Beane told the Associated Press' John Wawrow his plans.

"Yeah, I think probably," Beane said when asked if he wanted to add to the defense. "We'll look anywhere that can help us, not just one side of the ball. But I would say where we're at, if you have one bullet, that probably makes more sense there, if it's the right move".

The Bills' defense has been bad this season, so no surprise Beane is looking to make an addition there.

Entering their Week 9 game, the Bills rank 24th in total yards allowed per game, 30th in passing yards and 24th in points.

Why Bills need safety and cornerback help

Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (22) celebrates after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The release of C.J. Gardner-Johnson no doubt made things worse, but the Bills weren't in great shape even before that move because Gardner-Johnson wasn't playing well this season, and Cole Bishop has only been OK.

Without Gardner-Johnson, the Bills are depending heavily on Damar Hamlin for a bigger role and we know he's not suited for that. Rookie Jalon Kilgore is also in the mix, but his lack of experience makes the rookie a total wild card.

At cornerback, Christian Benford has been disappointing, but we know he isn't going anywhere. The bigger issue is the spot across from him with guys like Davison Igbinosun and Maxwell Hairston.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun (21) reacts after a defensive stop in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former has been up and down and the latter has already lost his starting job, so there isn't much faith there.

The boundary isn't the only spot that could use an addition. Dee Alford hasn't been great in the slot and injuries have been an issue. Buffalo is hoping Te'Cory Couch might be able to step in that role after playing well in Week 8, but that remains to be seen.

Along with cornerback and safety, the Bills should also be looking at making an addition at linebacker, where the team could use a better starting option next to Terrel Bernard.

Potential options at LB, CB and safety

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) celebrates an interception in the third quarter of the NFL Week 8 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. The Bengals played to a 43-36 overtime win against the Titans. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When it comes to potential cornerback options, our favorite is Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen.

At safety, we like either Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker or Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker. Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers would be nice, but it continues to look like the Chargers aren't trading anyone. He's hurt, also.

At linebacker, Jordyn Brooks is the dream addition, but it remains to be seen if the Miami Dolphins would move him, especially to a division rival. Cody Barton of the Titans is another name to keep an eye on as a lesser but still effective potential addition.

Whatever the Bills do, they will have to be conscious of the salary cap, as Buffalo has just $3.9 million in cap space currently.

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