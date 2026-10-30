Bills Trade Rumor From NFL Insider Leaves Open Possibility of Multiple Deals

We know the Buffalo Bills need help on the defensive side of the ball, but they also have needs at more than one position, so one trade might not be enough to solve their woes.

The Bills are sporting one of the worst defenses in the NFL, with the unit giving up the third-most points and second-most pass yards per contest.

Expecting a team to make multiple trades before the deadline is usually expecting too much, but for the Bills, it appears to be a possibility.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Bills might be in the market for more than one player on defense. He didn't say at what positions, but the simple fact that Breer indicates the Bills could make multiple moves is eye-opening and promising for Buffalo.

"The Bills are looking for another piece or two on defense," Breer wrote.

Which positions could Bills reinforce?

Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (22) celebrates after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On defense, the interior of the defensive line and edge rusher are the most secure spots, although it wouldn't be totally shocking to see the Bills to add to either one.

The three big needs for Buffalo come at cornerback, safety and inside linebacker, all of which have concerns.

At safety, the unpredictable nature of C.J. Gardner-Johnson, whose play has been a disappointment, also, is a huge worry.

Gardner-Johnson has been known to melt down and get himself cut from teams, and we saw that first hand when he committed a cuttable offense by spitting on a Las Vegas Raiders player and getting himself ejected and then suspended for one game, a suspension he will serve in Week 8.

But Gardner-Johnson isn't the only problem at safety. Cole Bishop has been decent but not great, and the Bills lack reliable depth in Damar Hamlin and Jalon Kilgore that leaves the team one injury away from being in a disastrous situation.

At cornerback, the Bills aren't at the point that they can rely on anyone not named Christian Benford. Maxwell Hairston hasn't taken the step forward the Bills need and Davison Igbinosun remains a wild card.

Dee Alford hasn't been great, either, and he's banged up again this week and is in serious doubt to play after going from limited on Wednesday to a non-participant on Thursday.

At linebacker, the Bills need a starting-caliber player next to Terrel Bernard. Dorian Williams just isn't that guy and rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr needs more time to develop.

General manager Brandon Beane has some work to do before Nov. 10, but the good news is, based on the rumor from Breer, it looks like he might be willing to do what's necessary to get the job done.

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