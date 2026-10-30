Bills' Starters Spencer Brown, Dee Alford Sidelined With Week 8 Availability TBD

The Buffalo Bills' offense was missing its starting right tackle and the defense was without its primary slot cornerback on Thursday in Orchard Park.

As the Bills prepare to host the Baltimore Ravens for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on November 1, bookend Spencer Brown and defensive back Dee Alford were non-participants at practice due to injuries.

It was the second consecutive missed practice for Brown, who is dealing with back issues. Meanwhile, after participating in a limited capacity on Wednesday, Alford was downgraded on Thursday.

Additionally, running back Ray Davis was absent due to illness.

What's going on with Spencer Brown?

A back flare-up sent Brown to the locker room after 16 snaps against the Los Angeles Rams on October 12.

"Just lingering stuff from what's happened to me last couple weeks. What happened in that LA game, just kind of got nicked up. Took enough drugs to sedate a small elephant when I was in LA," said Brown addressing reporters on Wednesday.

Brown returned to the starting lineup six days later against the Las Vegas Raiders, and he didn't miss a snap. Apparently, his back did not respond well heading into the bye week.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) in pass protection against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Just taking it um easy and smart. Had a good meeting with [Joe} Brady yesterday, and he has a lot of trust in me and respect for what I've done so far here for the first six years I've been here. He knows I can be ready whenever," said Brown.

Despite a history of back problems, Brown has been readily available in recent seasons for the most part. He's averaging 15 starts per season over the past three years.

"I do pride myself on being ready every single day. I got to roll out of bed and play on Sunday morning and have no problems," said Brown.

Should Brown need the week off, backup Tylan Grable is likely to start in his place.

Why is Dee Alford sidelined?

Alford's regression is somewhat of a surprise, considering he made it through the Week 6 road win over the Raiders. The slot cornerback was on the field for 43 of 66 defensive snaps.

The ankle issue, however, isn't new. Suffering the injury on October 4 against the Patriots, Alford was unavailable in Week 5 against the Rams.

Alford practiced on a limited basis throughout the week leading up to the Raiders game. He was officially questionable to play before soldiering through the 33-30 victory.

It's possible that Alford reaggravated the injury during Wednesday's practice, being that he was listed as a limited participant before sitting out the following day.

While backup nickel cornerback Jordan Hancock remains on Injured Reserve, it's unknown who the Bills would deploy if the event that Alford must sit again. Anthony Kendall, who played emergency snaps against the Rams, was released from the practice squad earlier this week.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford (23) lines up in pass coverage during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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