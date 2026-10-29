Retired All-Pro Proposes DB Trade Target That Would Be 'Overkill' for Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills’ general manager and president of football operations Brandon Beane seemed to take the recent bye week quite literally over the past several days.

While players and coaches probably enjoyed some much-needed rest and recovery after a somewhat bumpy 5-1 start in September and October, many fans and outside observers thought Beane and Buffalo’s front office might be busy working the phones in order to facilitate a trade of some sort prior to the start of Week 8 in the National Football League.

The Bills’ offense and quarterback Josh Allen are seemingly doing just fine with first-year head coach Joe Brady still orchestrating the show, but the opposite side of the ball under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has been horrendous through six games of the 2026 campaign.

July 29, 2026; Pittsford, N.Y., USA; Buffalo Bills' head coach Joe Brady (right) speaks with general manager Brandon Beane during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And, with players like Indianapolis Colts’ defensive lineman DeForest Buckner and Pittsburgh Steelers’ cornerback Joey Porter Jr. transactionally shipped elsewhere around the league since the beginning of the month, the idea of Beane sitting on his hands before the NFL’s trade deadline on November 10 seems silly.

If the Bills are ever going to reach the Super Bowl with Allen at the helm, then the former 2024 MVP is going to finally need his defensive counterparts in Buffalo to start pulling their weight, especially when meaningful football is being played by the time December and January roll around on the calendar.

So, with that said, it would be prudent for Beane to admit his roster construction faults from this past offseason and put forth a full-court press on the open market in order to bring in a difference-maker on the opposite side of the ball from Allen.

And, apparently there’s at least one particular player out there who some outside media members believe would be the perfect fit for such a call for help on Buffalo’s defense . . . and it just so happens to be at the same position that coordinator Jim Leonhard used to suit up at during his previous 10-year NFL career.

Chargers’ star safety named as possible Bills’ trade target

Dec. 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers' safety Derwin James Jr. (3) takes the field prior to a game against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The player?

Los Angeles Chargers’ ninth-year veteran safety Derwin James Jr., who currently has 21 total tackles and one pass breakup in just three games this season after being sidelined with a hamstring injury that he suffered in Week 3 against, ironically, Buffalo.

Given that veteran defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson appears to be a giant flop of a free-agent signing so far through six games this fall, which will now include an upcoming one-game suspension for spitting on an opponent against the Las Vegas Raiders, former All-Pro NFL offensive lineman turned media analyst Terron Armstead recently revealed his choice for Buffalo’s next big trade swing in the coming weeks.

“Honestly, I would go defense, for sure. Like, if you can get Derwin James (that would be great). And . . . Derwin, as decorated as he is (and) as many accolades as he’s had, we still have not got a chance to really appreciate him because he plays with the Chargers—and they haven’t had much playoff success—so we haven’t had many national moments to watch Derwin James,” former New Orleans Saints’ and Miami Dolphins’ offensive tackle Terron Armstead recently said Wednesday during an appearance on CBS’ Just Football.

"It would almost be overkill."@T_Armstead72 proposes a trade for Derwin James that would take Buffalo over the top.#justfootball pic.twitter.com/JwISg969xm — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 28, 2026

“He has been incredible throughout his entire career. There’s a reason why he’s the highest-paid safety again—for a second time—because (of) what he does and what he brings to a team: pass game, run game, as a blitzer, as a leader, (and) commander of the backend.

“Like, Derwin James (in Buffalo) . . . it would almost be, like, overkill for him going over there (in a trade).”

Salary and injury concerns complicate a move for talented safety

Although James’ aforementioned elevated salary could complicate matters for Beane and Buffalo’s front office in an attempt to make a move for the former 2018 first-rounder, there’s also another complication possibly on the horizon: his hamstring injury.

Los Angeles Chargers’ head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed on Wednesday that the veteran captain defensive back could possibly land on injured reserve due to a setback he sustained with the soft-tissue ailment.

However, maybe that’s just a ploy?

Aug. 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers' safety Derwin James Jr. (3) gives a "peace" sign prior to the start of a preseason game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s always gamesmanship going on in the NFL, so it’s possible that Harbaugh tossed that thought out into the open in an attempt to entice any suspecting teams into upping their offer for the star defender.

Could Beane be bluffed into swinging a deal? It’s possible, but not likely. However, the idea is still intriguing, nonetheless.

Healthy Derwin James might be what the doctor ordered for Bills

Buffalo Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady (left) and first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard chat before practice at Buffalo's training camp practice at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Aug. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The previously mentioned Gardner-Johnson has been a disaster in Western New York, and rookie defensive back Jalon Kilgore might not be ready to take on all of the requirements of starting in the NFL at the current moment.

For that reason—and probably many more—making a trade for some sort of running mate for fellow safety Cole Bishop isn’t a bad idea, despite the pass rush productivity up front also suffering as of late.

James Jr. has 705 total tackles, 47 pass deflections, 40 tackles for loss, 36 quarterback hits, 12 interceptions, six forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in 101 career starts in the regular season according Pro Football Reference, as well as 34 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery in five playoff starts, so his résumé clearly speaks for itself.

Dec. 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers' safety Derwin James Jr. (3) celebrates after getting an interception against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And, he’s also an incredible leader in the locker room by many accounts . . . which makes the pairing of James in Leonhard’s reeling defense all the more fitting.

For that reason alone, it’s at least a name—or position—for Bills Mafia to keep a close eye on as the trade deadline quickly approaches after Halloween.

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