Bills Trade Rumors From ESPN Name Star DT Among 4 Players Buffalo Aggressively Pursued

As we put the NFL trade deadline further and further behind us, more and more details are emerging about the Buffalo Bills' pursuits.

Of course, the Bills came away with a big trade before the deadline passed thanks to the acquisition of safety Amani Hooker and a fifth-round pick from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a second-round selection.

But he was just one of four players the Bills pursued ahead of the trade deadline, and they weren't only after a safety, either.

Bills aggressively pursued star DT

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) stands looks on prior to the game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to ESPN's Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, the Bills were among the "two teams that were most aggressive" in talks with the Philadelphia Eagles for star defensive tackle Jordan Davis, who ultimately landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"The two teams that were most aggressive in trading for Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis were the Bills and Jaguars, who wound up trading a first- and second-round pick to the Eagles," Schefter and Rapoport wrote.

While there was some speculation about the Bills possibly adding another defensive tackle, it's not like that was a dire need with Ed Oliver and Deone Walker upfront. If anything, we anticipated a smaller move than what acquiring Davis would have been.

Adding Davis would have given Buffalo an embarrassment of riches along the defensive line, as Davis is one of the better players at his position in the NFL.

Spending that much on another defensive tackle when it wasn't a huge need likely would have drawn criticism for general manager Brandon Beane, who won a lot of favor with the Hooker trade.

Bills targeted two other safeties other than Hooker

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) walks off the field after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Schefter and Rapoport, the Bills were after two other safeties besides Hooker.

Those safeties were Budda Baker of the Arizona Cardinals and Jessie Bates, who was traded to the Jaguars from the Atlanta Falcons.

"The two teams most aggressive for former Falcons safety Jessie Bates also were the Bills and Jaguars, who traded second- and fifth-round picks to Atlanta," the ESPN reporters said.

After missing out on Bates, the Bills turned their focus to Hooker and Baker, but the Cardinals were unwilling to trade him.

"After the Jaguars traded for Davis and Bates, the Bills pivoted to two safeties: Arizona's Budda Baker and Tennessee's Amani Hooker," they added.

"The Cardinals declined to trade their respected veteran safety, but the Titans listened and agreed to trade Hooker and a fifth-round pick to the Bills for a second-round pick."

Why Hooker was best fit

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) celebrates an interception in the third quarter of the NFL Week 8 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. The Bengals played to a 43-36 overtime win against the Titans. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Baker and Bates would have been welcomed additions, no doubt, but we tend to believe Hooker was the best fit for the Bills — and for a few reasons.

Hooker is better in coverage than Baker, as evidenced by the former's Pro Football Focus coverage grade being nearly 27 points higher.

That's important to note because the Bills' biggest weakness on defense has been the pass defense, which is the fourth-worst in the NFL. The Bills have also had issues letting up explosive plays, with defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's unit giving up 28 over eight contests.

Bates has posted a better PFF coverage grade than Hooker this season, but he is also in the final year of his deal, so the Bills would have been giving up significant draft capital for a player who may not be back in 2027.

Meanwhile, Hooker, who came cheaper, is locked up through 2028 and has outs in his deal in each of the next two years if things don't pan out, and he's a full year younger than Bates, also.

Hooker may not have been the Bills' top target, nor is he the most accomplished between the three safeties, but he still amounts to one heck of a consolation prize.

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