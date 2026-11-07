Former All-Pro Safety 'Saw This Coming' as Bills Cut Bait on CJ Gardner-Johnson

Under former head coach Sean McDermott, the Buffalo Bills had the same safety duo for the majority of seven straight seasons from 2017 to 2023.

Former All-Pro defensive backs Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, despite being somewhat lesser known names at the time of their signing with the Western New York franchise at the beginning of McDermott’s tenure back in 2017, wound up becoming the definition of what it means to play the position professionally in the National Football League.

And, in addition to their statistical contributions between the white lines, both defenders were leaders for the franchise on and off the field for their entire time on the roster.

Former Buffalo Bills' safety Jordan Poyer gets ready to run out onto the field after his name is announced during team introductions before a game against the Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Dec. 7, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In fact, Poyer and Hyde will likely find their names etched somewhere inside the new Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park when all is said and done because their presence within Bills Mafia meant so much to the entire operation.

So, when the Bills seemingly shifted to a completely new dynamic in the backend of the secondary under first-year head coach Joe Brady and new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard this offseason, some people questioned how it would work with a player like veteran C.J. Gardner-Johnson and young Cole Bishop as a pairing.

Well, ultimately—and very clearly—the combination of Bishop and Gardner-Johnson didn’t work, which was part of the reason the Bills chose to release the well-traveled vet prior to Week 9, which leaves Buffalo in an interesting situation moving forward with the season.

Oct. 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams' wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a touchdown past former Buffalo Bills' safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (22) at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the end, however, the decision to move on from Gardner-Johnson will likely end up being the right plan of attack for Brady, Leonhard, and Co. going into the second half of 2026-2027 campaign . . . even if his replacement isn’t set in stone just yet.

And, apparently, the previously mentioned Poyer agrees with that sentiment.

In an appearance on CBS Sports’ Just Football on Wednesday, Poyer revealed his thoughts about the recent flip of the script within Buffalo’s secondary, and it’s something he apparently saw written on the wall all the way back in the summer months at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York

Poyer pulls back curtain on CJ Gardner-Johnson release

Feb. 4, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Former Buffalo Bills' safety Jordan Poyer talks while on the SiriusXM radio set at the Super Bowl LX media center at the Moscone Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Look, man, I’m not gonna’ lie. I saw this coming in training camp when [Gardner-Johnson] was live streaming during training camp. And, you know, as someone who’s been in that building—who’s been a part of the standard that was there—that was when I almost [thought], like, ‘Okay. What are those conversations going to be like throughout the week, right?'" said Poyer on the CBS show earlier this week.

“I’ve played with Cole [Bishop]. I’ve played with a lot of those guys (on that defense), and communication is huge on the backend of that defense. And, when you watch the Bills play with CJ on the field . . . his style of play just didn’t necessarily fit what the Bills were trying to do in that defense.

"I saw this coming in training camp ..."



Former Bill Jordan Poyer breaks down why C.J. Gardner-Johnson didn't fit in Buffalo.#justfootball pic.twitter.com/68mEQwLI3E — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 4, 2026

“You have to be able to communicate. You have to be able to talk to each other, (and) you have to be able to trust each other. And, it just seemed like there was a boundary—a barrier—between what they were trying to do and what C.J. wanted to do out there on the field. So, I’m not surprised by the move.”

Bills must figure out right formula in secondary

Detroit Lions' running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) makes a catch for a touchdown while former Buffalo Bills' safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (22) looks on during the first half of an NFL game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Keeping that in mind, it appears that many Bills’ fans weren’t surprised either. And, the showing on the field from Leonhard’s defense last week against Baltimore, although somewhat skewed, certainly provided plenty of hope that moving on from Gardner-Johnson was indeed the correct choice by Brandon Beane.

Now, the only remaining question seems to be whether or not Beane will choose to pluck a different safety off the trade market to pair with Bishop or if the current crop of available players on the roster are deemed enough for the defense as the calendar turns toward the second full week of November.

Only time will tell, but it’s something to monitor with the trade deadline approaching on Tuesday, November 10.

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