Bills' WR DJ Moore Praises Early-Season Keon Coleman Breakout

DJ Moore was supposed to take the Buffalo Bills offense to the next level and he had an excellent debut with five receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown. Unfortunately, he's been dealing with a shoulder injury since then, which forced him to miss two games and limited him in two others.

During the bye week, Moore was a guest on WGR 550 and was asked how he felt about the offense and how well they have been playing in his absence. Moore credited the team's confidence, saying every win gives them even more reason to believe in themselves.

"I feel like everybody's confident going forward. All the players, I mean, they have already had confidence. But I think the games that we are winning, it just breeds more confidence in the whole team," Moore said.

As for an individual player who has stepped up, Moore discussed Keon Coleman, who is in the midst of a breakout season. Joe DiBiase asked Moore about Coleman, saying he seems to have turned a corner. Moore responded by saying the third-year wideout is putting in the work and doing everything he can to improve.

"Yeah, day in and day out, Keon comes in here. Well, first off, he's Keon every day. He's going to talk to you no matter what, but he's also coming to work. And he's been in his book and asking a million questions. And he goes out there and does his thing on Sunday, and I love to see it," Moore said.

Keon Coleman has emerged as trusted starter

Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the offseason, Coleman was a name mentioned as a potential trade piece. He struggled with dropped passes and there was even a stretch where he was a healthy scratch for multiple games.

Head coach Joe Brady assured everyone that Coleman would not only be back in 2026, but said he believed it was time for him to take a step forward.

That's exactly what happened as Coleman is off to the best start of his career. In six games, he has 19 receptions for 283 yards and four touchdowns. His catch percentage per target has also gone through the roof, with Coleman hauling in 79.2 percent of the passes thrown his way, compared to 50.9 as a rookie and 64.4 last year. He's also averaging a career-high 11.8 yards per target, giving Josh Allen a trusted starter.

As impressive as Coleman has been, the real key will be getting Moore fully healthy and back on the field. Having Moore, an ascending Coleman, and the always trustworthy Khalil Shakir at full strength could make this offense unstoppable.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore runs after making a catch during the first quarter against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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