Seahawks trade rumor gives Bills clear target for defensive upgrade
The Buffalo Bills have got to make improvements to their defense ahead of the Nov. 4 NFL trade deadline and cornerback is one of Buffalo's biggest issues.
Tre'Davious White has been a total bust in his return to Buffalo and even Christian Benford has been a major disappointment. Maxwell Hairston is on the cusp of coming back from injured reserve, but there's zero guarantee he'll improve things on the back end.
With Super Bowl aspirations, the Bills need to do something or else they're going to have a tough time making it through the playoffs in the AFC.
Luckily, the Bills have a clear potential trade target and that comes in the form of Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen, who is viewed by NFL executives as a "strong trade candidate," per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
"Multiple league execs have Woolen earmarked as a strong trade candidate leading into the deadline," Fowler reported.
"They've been wanting to move him for a while," an executive said to Fowler. "He doesn't fit what [Mike Macdonald] wants to do."
Fowler does caution, however, that injury issues with fellow corner Devon Witherspoon might make Seattle change its plans.
That said, Woolen would be an ideal addition for the Bills, as not only would be provide an upgrade over White and a more proven option than Hairston, he also doesn't have a big contract for the cap-strapped Bills to fit in, and he won't cost much draft capital.
A former Pro Bowler, Woolen is having yet another solid season, as he's given up a completion rate of 57.1% and a passer rating of 91.8. And, as we've seen in years past, he's capable of better production than that.
Adding to that, Woolen has improved as a run defender in recent years, which will be of interest to a Bills team that ranks 31st against the run this season.
Acquiring Woolen gives the Bills an immediate solution for the spot opposite Benford and would allow Hairston to be brought along slowly as he looks to get acclimated upon his return.
