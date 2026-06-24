Two Buffalo Bills Now on the Chopping Block After Minicamp

Now that the Buffalo Bills have completed their offseason workout program, which included several days of voluntary work and the team’s mandatory minicamp from June 9 to 11, the Bills’ next focus will be on trimming the roster down to 53 players.

That may require some difficult decisions down the road.

Along with a list of players on the roster bubble entering camp, Keon Coleman is one of two players sitting squarely on the chopping block with just over a month before the team holds its first session at St. John Fisher University on July 29.

After Brandon Beane and Joe Brady each gave Coleman their seal of approval this offseason, it seems doubtful at this stage that Coleman will be outright cut before Week 1. However, I still believe there is a chance he could be traded if the right deal comes along.

One trade that I think would make sense is sending Coleman to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a fourth or fifth-round pick. The Titans are thin on quality pass-catching options, and while Coleman has proven to be far from that, he is still a young player at 23 years old and perhaps he could turn his career around if he were to be dealt to a different team.

Despite the Bills’ refusal to admit their failure in drafting Coleman, one thing appears clear: his time in Buffalo is running out. The Bills might as well get something for him before his value plummets to the point where he becomes a completely worthless commodity.

That is, if he hasn’t already.

Tommy Doman Jr. could beat out Mitch Wishnowsky for Bills punter job

Buffalo Bills punter Mitch Wishnowsky kicks the ball to New England during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 5, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another veteran who could be cut from the roster after the preseason is Wishnowsky, whose potential replacement was selected in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Doman Jr. is an impressive 23-year-old who boasts a good leg that helped him post solid numbers at the collegiate level.

The Bills have been looking for their long-term answer both at punter and to pair with kicker Tyler Bass as his holder on field goals. Wishnowsky fit in well in both areas a season ago, but he’s getting a bit long in the tooth at 34 years old and he wasn’t quite the second coming of Brian Moorman last year, his lone season in Buffalo thus far.

There’s still a chance we could see Wishnowsky back for Year 2 with the Bills, but he will need an impressive training camp to save himself from being replaced by Doman Jr. by the time the summer is through.