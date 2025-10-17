NFL expert teases Bills' trade for former 2nd-round pick to bolster CB position
The Buffalo Bills have a host of issues entering their Week 7 bye week, with one of the most glaring being the team’s failures in pass coverage.
Buffalo’s safety group has proven subpar, while its cornerback group has also underperformed through six games. Buffalo is in dire need of an upgrade in the back-end, and there have been various potential fixes floated around the NFL’s media sphere, including an intriguing option presented by an ESPN analyst on Thursday night.
Before the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals primetime matchup, Cincinnati CB Cam Taylor-Britt was a healthy inactive. That led ESPN NFL analyst Benjamin Solak to pour gas on the fire by recommending that several teams across the league reach out to the Bengals in hopes of acquiring Taylor-Britt’s services.
In a post to X, Solak stated, “Cam Taylor-Britt is player 1.01 on the ‘just needs a new start’ big board. Splashy, talented corner who has dealt with miscast roles, penalties, confidence issues. Plenty of teams (Eagles, Rams, Bills, Giants, Bears) should take a swing.”
Taylor-Britt has displayed deficiencies in both pass coverage and run support this season, which is what likely led to his benching on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Per NFL Pro, the Cincinnati CB has been targeted 20 times this season, allowing 14 receptions for 198 yards and three touchdowns. Opposing passers have compiled an impressive passer rating of 141.3 when targeting Taylor-Britt in coverage. He has also missed three tackles this season, per Pro Football Focus.
With that said, the 26-year-old has displayed impressive ball skills in seasons past, recording three interceptions a year ago and four the year before. During those two seasons, Taylor-Britt started 29 games for the Bengals, recording a total of 27 passes defensed.
It’s not the ultimate answer to the Bills’ coverage struggles, but a trade for Taylor-Britt could help Buffalo take steps toward shoring things up on the back-end. Tre’Davious White is playing on borrowed time, while Christian Benford has not experienced the same success that he did during a breakout 2024 campaign.
The Bills are awaiting the return of rookie CB Maxwell Hairston, who may factor into the team’s secondary group later on this year. Still, Buffalo may benefit from bringing in a veteran like Taylor-Britt to provide, at the very least, added depth at the position. And with him being a healthy inactive this week, the pricetag to acquire his services would likely be relatively low.
