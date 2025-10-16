Bills move fan favorite LB to practice squad, create intriguing roster vacancy
Among a couple of roster moves made earlier this week, the Buffalo Bills announced the re-signing of preseason darling Jimmy Ciarlo to the team’s practice squad.
The Bills' linebacker returns to Orchard Park after being released on Tuesday, a move that created an intriguing situation when it comes to the team’s 53-man roster.
With Ciarlo being moved from the 53-man to the practice squad, another roster spot has been left open as the Bills are amid their Week 7 bye week. That begs the question: What do the Bills have planned?
Buffalo actually has a total of three open roster spots available, but two of them will be filled by returning defensive linemen Larry Ogunjobi and Michael Hoecht. Both players are set to be elevated from suspension to the 53-man roster by the start of Week 8.
With Ciarlo’s demotion leaving a slot open, it appears as if the Bills may be set to bolster one of their many positions of need through a free-agent signing or trade in the coming days. Buffalo also has several players who are eligible to return from Injured Reserve, including rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston, kicker Tyler Bass, offensive lineman Tylan Grable, along with wide receiver Gabe Davis, who is on the practice-squad injured list. There's also a chance Buffalo turns to veteran Jordan Poyer, who currently sits on the practice squad, to provide a boost at the safety position.
It will be interesting to see how the Bills elect to fill their open roster spot, with endless possibilities on the horizon.
