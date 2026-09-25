Bills Sign Wide Receiver to 53-Man Roster, Place Defensive Back on Injured Reserve

As we head into the weekend ahead of the Buffalo Bills' Week 3 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team has made two roster moves.

The Bills announced they have signed wide receiver Greg Dortch to the 53-man roster. He'll be taking the place of defensive back Jordan Hancock, who was placed on injured reserve.

Of course, Dortch was on the practice squad, so this serves as a promotion for him. He has been active for each of the first two games of the 2026 season for Buffalo.

Hancock was on the Bills' injury report each of the first two weeks with a quadriceps issue, but he managed to play in both games. It would appear he has since aggravated the injury and now he will miss at least the next four games.

Earlier this week, the Bills made a practice squad move, signing veteran defensive lineman Austin Johnson.

Why Bills promoted Greg Dortch

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Greg Dortch (19) warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dortch has served as the No. 5 wide receiver and returner in each of the first two games for Buffalo, although he has only played four snaps on offense.

Because he has been elevated from the practice squad twice this season, Dortch only had one more elevation left. The fourth one would have forced Buffalo to add him to the 53-man roster.

The move also clears the way for two other players to be elevated from the practice squad this week instead of one of those elevations being used on Dortch.

An increased role for Dortch in Week 3?

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), left, and edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) tackle Buffalo Bills punt returner Greg Dortch (19) during the first half at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dortch could see an increased role on offense this week if the Bills don't have DJ Moore and/or Keon Coleman, both of whom are questionable to play with shoulder and ankle injuries.

If both players don't suit up, Dortch would likely serve as the Bills' No. 3 wide receiver behind Khalil Shakir and Joshua Palmer. We could also see Skyler Bell make his NFL debut in that scenario.

Head coach Joe Brady confirmed that both Moore and Coleman will be game-time decisions for Sunday.

"I'm going to give them all the way through till game time," Brady said.

Moore admitted he still has two more boxes to check in order to be cleared and said "we shall see" when asked about his status.

How Hancock move impacts elevations

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) runs against Buffalo Bills defensive back Jordan Hancock (37) during the second half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Hancock on the shelf, we could see one of the Bills' Week 3 elevations used on a defensive back.

The Bills have three options, including Anthony Kendall, Te'Cory Couch and Kani Walker. Kendall is the most experienced of the three after appearing in 16 games for the Tennessee Titans in 2023.

Couch and Walker, on the other hand, have never played in a regular season game during their young careers.

We'll know exactly who the Bills elevate from the practice squad on Saturday.

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