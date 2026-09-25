DJ Moore Confirms Two Boxes Must Be Checked Before Injury Clearance for Bills-Chargers

The Buffalo Bills put out their final injury report of the week on Friday afternoon and one of the most notable players with a designation is wide receiver DJ Moore.

Moore suffered a sprained AC joint in the Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions after trying to reel in a reception in the end zone. Moore was forced to leave the game early and thankfully he avoided a significant injury.

However, his status for Week 3 has remained up in the air since, and that continues to be the case going into the weekend after Moore had a "did not practice" sandwiched between a pair of limited sessions before drawing a questionable tag. We wrote about how an NFL injury expert suggested he could play with the aid of an injection.

DJ Moore has two more boxes to check

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs against Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After practice on Friday, Moore said "all signs were good signs," but he also admitted there's still "a few more boxes" to check before he could be cleared to play.

“We shall see," Moore told reporters after practice, according to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic.

What are those boxes, you ask? Stability and simulated contact, Buscaglia added.

DJ Moore game-time decision

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) makes a catch against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Joe Brady said Moore will be a game-time decision, and the same is the case with fellow wideout Keon Coleman.

"I'm going to give them all the way through till game time," Brady said.

Coleman stepped up in Moore's absence last week, reeling in six catches for 63 yards, marks that ranked behind only tight end Dalton Kincaid.

But he tweaked his ankle during the contest, which also landed him on the injury report this week. Coleman did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday but managed to get a limited session Friday and, like Moore, he is questionable for Sunday.

What happens if Moore and/or Coleman are out?

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) celebrates a first down against Detroit Lions during the first half at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bills have dressed five wide receivers in each game this year, with Greg Dortch, who is on the practice squad, getting the nod over rookie Skyler Bell as the WR5.

We could see Bell get the nod if one of Moore or Coleman is ruled out, but Trent Sherfield is another option for Buffalo. If both Moore and Coleman are ruled out, we could see both Sherfield and Bell active on Sunday afternoon.

If Coleman plays and Moore is ruled out, look for an expanded role for the former second-round pick, and the same can be said for Joshua Palmer, who has ripped off a pair of long touchdown receptions in the first two games.

Contributions from Dalton Kincaid and Khalil Shakir will also become more important if Moore sits.

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