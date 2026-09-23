Buffalo Bills Bring Familiar Penn State Product Back to Orchard Park for DL Insurance

The Buffalo Bills are filling their lone practice squad vacancy by bringing back a familiar face.

After the Miami Dolphins officially signed outside linebacker Andre Jones off the Bills' practice squad on Tuesday, Buffalo responded by pulling 32-year-old veteran defensive lineman Austin Johnson off the free-agent market.

Notably, the Bills held tryouts for wide receivers Chris Hilton and Shedrick Jackson on Monday. Yesterday, they brought in defensive ends William Bradley-King and Julian Okwara along with linebackers Elliott Brown and Jahfair Harvey for evaluation.

Apparently not impressed enough by any of those names, Buffalo turned to Johnson, a former second-round pick out of Penn State who spent the 2024 season in Orchard Park.

Dec 22, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs with the ball against Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Austin Johnson (98) | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Johnson's signing also comes while defensive lineman TJ Sanders has been on the shelf. Sanders, who was sent home one day last week due to illness, is dealing with a knee problem that has kept him out of the season's first two games.

While Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady said that Sanders was "close" to being available for the September 17 game, the 2025 second-round draft pick has apparently hit another roadblock. Per Brady, Sanders underwent an appendectomy yesterday and will not practice on Wednesday.

Intel on veteran Austin Johnson

After four seasons with the Tennessee Titans, two with the New York Giants and two with the Los Angeles Chargers, Johnson joined the Bills as a free agent in 2024.

The 6-foot-4 Johnson made 15 regular season appearances, including one start, for Buffalo that year. He made two interceptions while logging 31 percent of possible defensive snaps. Johnson subsequently played in all three Bills' playoff games in 2024, making multiple tackles in each outing.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Austin Johnson (99) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson, a 2016 second-round pick by the Titans, spent the 2025 campaign for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He logged 192 defensive reps over 14 regular season games. In the wildcard loss to the Bills, Johnson played 15 snaps and made one tackle.

Wearing No. 93 at Wednesday's practice, Johnson joins fellow Penn State product Zane Durant in the defensive line room. Durant, however, begins his rookie season on Injured Reserve. It's also worth noting that Brady was a Penn State graduate assistant for Johnson's final season in Happy Valley.

Oct 10, 2015; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Austin Johnson (99) during the third quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills' Down Linemen

Deone Walker



Ed Oliver



Landon Jackson



DeWayne Carter



Greg Gaines



TJ Sanders



Phidarian Mathis (SUSP)



Zane Durant (IR)



Travis Clayton (PS)



Austin Johnson (PS)

Bills' Practice Squad

QB Shane Buechele



DL Travis Clayton



DB Te'Cory Couch



WR Greg Dortch



RB Frank Gore Jr.



WR Stephen Gosnell



ILB Keonta Jenkins



DL Austin Johnson



CB Anthony Kendall



FB Brock Lampe



WR Ja'Mori Maclin



WR Trent Sherfield



S Geno Stone



ILB Shaq Thompson



CB Kani Walker