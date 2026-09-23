Buffalo Bills Bring Familiar Penn State Product Back to Orchard Park for DL Insurance
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The Buffalo Bills are filling their lone practice squad vacancy by bringing back a familiar face.
After the Miami Dolphins officially signed outside linebacker Andre Jones off the Bills' practice squad on Tuesday, Buffalo responded by pulling 32-year-old veteran defensive lineman Austin Johnson off the free-agent market.
Notably, the Bills held tryouts for wide receivers Chris Hilton and Shedrick Jackson on Monday. Yesterday, they brought in defensive ends William Bradley-King and Julian Okwara along with linebackers Elliott Brown and Jahfair Harvey for evaluation.
Apparently not impressed enough by any of those names, Buffalo turned to Johnson, a former second-round pick out of Penn State who spent the 2024 season in Orchard Park.
Johnson's signing also comes while defensive lineman TJ Sanders has been on the shelf. Sanders, who was sent home one day last week due to illness, is dealing with a knee problem that has kept him out of the season's first two games.
While Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady said that Sanders was "close" to being available for the September 17 game, the 2025 second-round draft pick has apparently hit another roadblock. Per Brady, Sanders underwent an appendectomy yesterday and will not practice on Wednesday.
Intel on veteran Austin Johnson
After four seasons with the Tennessee Titans, two with the New York Giants and two with the Los Angeles Chargers, Johnson joined the Bills as a free agent in 2024.
The 6-foot-4 Johnson made 15 regular season appearances, including one start, for Buffalo that year. He made two interceptions while logging 31 percent of possible defensive snaps. Johnson subsequently played in all three Bills' playoff games in 2024, making multiple tackles in each outing.
Johnson, a 2016 second-round pick by the Titans, spent the 2025 campaign for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He logged 192 defensive reps over 14 regular season games. In the wildcard loss to the Bills, Johnson played 15 snaps and made one tackle.
Wearing No. 93 at Wednesday's practice, Johnson joins fellow Penn State product Zane Durant in the defensive line room. Durant, however, begins his rookie season on Injured Reserve. It's also worth noting that Brady was a Penn State graduate assistant for Johnson's final season in Happy Valley.
Bills' Down Linemen
Deone Walker
Ed Oliver
Landon Jackson
DeWayne Carter
Greg Gaines
TJ Sanders
Phidarian Mathis (SUSP)
Zane Durant (IR)
Travis Clayton (PS)
Austin Johnson (PS)
Bills' Practice Squad
QB Shane Buechele
DL Travis Clayton
DB Te'Cory Couch
WR Greg Dortch
RB Frank Gore Jr.
WR Stephen Gosnell
ILB Keonta Jenkins
DL Austin Johnson
CB Anthony Kendall
FB Brock Lampe
WR Ja'Mori Maclin
WR Trent Sherfield
S Geno Stone
ILB Shaq Thompson
CB Kani Walker
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.