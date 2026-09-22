Two Buffalo Bills Who Could Lose Roster Spots Next Week When Decisions Must Be Made

The Buffalo Bills will likely find themselves playing roster gymnastics following their Week 3 home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

There were will be two decisions to make, and each requires a vacant 53-man roster spot.

First, defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, who began the regular season on the Reserve/Suspended list, will have completed his three-game suspension.

As a result, Mathis will require a roster spot unless the Bills can convince him to accept a practice squad assignment. Buffalo currently has a vacancy there with the Miami Dolphins claiming outside linebacker Andre Jones on Monday.

Mathis, a 2022 second-round draft pick, essentially resurrected his career last year in Orchard Park. He began the 2025 regular season on the Bills' practice squad after being released by the New York Jets. After reaching the three-elevation limit, Buffalo signed him to the active roster.

Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis celebrates knocking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard to the ground during first half action of the Bills preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In August, first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard sounded like he had a plan for working Mathis into the down linemen rotation.

"Impressed with his athleticism for that size. He's big, he's powerful, but he's a really good athlete. He's got good feet, great practice habits. He runs to the football consistently day in and day out, which not all big guys do," said Leonhard as Bills completed the St. John Fisher portion of training camp.

In addition to deciding on a role for Mathis moving forward, the Bills will come to a crossroads with primary punt returner Greg Dortch. Appearing as a practice squad call-up each of the season's first two weeks, Dortch can be elevated only once more before Buffalo must sign him to the active roster.

Dortch's arrival has increased stability at an important spot, and it would be surprising if the Bills opt to not install him permanently. The wide receiver has also taken on kick return duties alongside Ray Davis.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), left, and edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) tackle Buffalo Bills punt returner Greg Dortch (19) during the first half at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bills are scheduled to resume practice on Wednesday to prepare for the September 27 home game against the Chargers.

Here are the two most vulnerable Bills' players following that Week 3 matchup.

OLB Mike Danna

Danna, who is essentially an extra edge rusher with five men ahead of him on the depth chart, provides valuable proven depth, but he may fall victim to the numbers game with the Bills needing his spot for another position.

The 28-year-old Danna was inactive in Week 1 before unexpectedly leaping into action four days later against the Detroit Lions. When Ed Oliver went down in pregame warmups, the Bills activated Danna as an extra body up front. He saw eight defensive reps along with a subsequent mention from head coach Joe Brady.

"Mike Danna goes from thinking he's inactive, to 'hey, I got to get ready to go.' And just pull him out of a tub, and you got to go put a jersey on and play, and he was ready to rock," said Brady.

In what could wind up the best case scenario for both parties, presuming the Bills will cut Danna to make room for Dortch, the two-time Super Bowl champion accepts a practice squad assignment with the intent to re-join the roster in the event an injury replacement need emerges.

The Bills' Mike Danna works with Bradley Chubb on a move after practice at Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

NT Greg Gaines

Swapping out Gaines to make room for another defensive tackle seems like the most natural move in the situation created by Mathis completing his suspension.

It wasn't until after the Mathis suspension was announced in August that the Bills decided to sign Gaines, who had been lingering on the free-agent market all offseason.

Although serviceable, Gaines has been no better than average in his small rotational role. The nose tackle played 14 snaps in the season opener followed by 19 reps on Thursday Night Football. Those totals make Gaines the least-deployed down lineman through two weeks.

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Gennings Dunker holds back Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Greg Gaines who was trying to get to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard during first half action of the Bills preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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