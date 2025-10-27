Sports injury expert's Ed Oliver projection another devastating blow to Bills' defense
Buffalo Bills' starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver can't catch a break.
Following a marvelous Week 1 effort in a win over the Baltimore Ravens, Oliver was stepped on during practice. The resulting ankle injury forced him to miss four straight games before returning in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons.
In his second game back, Oliver made three first-half tackles and a third-down sack against the Carolina Panthers on October 26, but his day was cut short by a biceps injury.
It happened on a 1st-and-10 run play by the Panthers on what was the final snap before the first-half two-minute warning. Carolina's Chuba Hubbard carried for three yards off right guard while Oliver was down-blocked at the line of scrimmage. As he went down to the ground, the weight of offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu came down on Oliver's back and his arm was caught up in the crash.
After a quick visit to the blue unity tent, the Bills officially ruled Oliver out for the rest of the game prior to the second quarter expiring.
Oliver was seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt on the Bills' sideline in the fourth quarter. The FOX cameras showed him have a brief interaction with Josh Allen, where it seemed the field general was checking up on his fellow veteran.
"I don't have anything at this point," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott during his postgame press conference.
While McDermott provided no update, Oliver offered a disappointing update on his Instagram story, posting the text "Me and football like oil and water rn."
If Oliver's ominous post wasn't enough to deflate hopeful Bills' fans, Dr. David Chao's opinion will certainly do the trick. Chao, who spent 17 years as the San Diego Chargers' team physician, routinely offers major injury analysis on his SICscore.com website.
"We expect it to be a biceps tear. If it's a biceps tendon injury at the elbow, there is surgery in his future," said Chao.
As for whether the surgery will be season-ending or not, Chao leaves the door open for a January return.
"A chance to return for the playoffs, but will miss significant time and go to IR," said Chao.
If Chao's projection proves accurate, and his hit percentage suggests that it will, the Bills have a minor crisis along their already-depleted defensive line interior. With DaQuan Jones listed as week to week, Larry Ogunjobi and rookie Deone Walker are the lone two healthy defensive tackles on the active 53-man roster.
