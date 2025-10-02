Back at Bills' practice, Ed Oliver confirms ankle injury not result of 'horse' play
Buffalo Bills' defensive tackle Ed Oliver returned to practice for the first time in three weeks, and he shared insight with the press corps afterwards.
In the days following his outstanding Week 1 performance against the Baltimore Ravens, Oliver injured his ankle, and he's been on the shelf since.
"It is what it is. It's part of the game. Obviously, nobody wants that to happen, but it is what it is," said Oliver.
No longer needing a scooter, and having ditched the walking boot two weeks ago, Oliver is gradually rounding back into form. It's good to see him back at practice, although that is where the injury occurred in the first place.
“I got stepped on in practice. Is that what you heard?" said Oliver on Wednesday in Orchard Park. "That's what happened."
Due to the fact that Oliver's preferred method of travel around town is on horseback, the native Texan dispelled rumors that his ankle sprain was equine-related.
"I heard I fell off a horse. A horse hurt me. I heard all kinds of stuff," said Oliver. "But I can promise you somebody stepped on me in practice."
The 27-year-old Oliver is known to own about 30 horses, and he's been spotted riding them around Western New York on occasion.
As for whether or not Oliver will be available for the October 5 primetime game against the New England Patriots, the picture remains cloudy.
"Just day to day," said Oliver. "We're taking steps in the right direction."
